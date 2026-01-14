Close to 100 Women Sue Chesapeake Hospital

Lawsuit claims hospital ignored warnings as doctor harmed women for profit.

Nearly one hundred women have joined a sweeping lawsuit against Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, accusing the hospital of allowing a former obstetrician-gynecologist to harm patients for years while turning a blind eye to warning signs. The lawsuit centers on Dr. Javaid Perwaiz, a former physician who was convicted of carrying out unnecessary medical procedures on women over a span of more than two decades. The plaintiffs claim the hospital failed to act despite repeated reports that his actions were unsafe and unethical.

Court records and victim accounts describe a disturbing pattern of behavior. Perwaiz is accused of lying to patients about serious health conditions, including falsely telling women they had cancer. These claims were allegedly used to justify surgeries that were not medically needed. Some women say they were pushed into early labor, while others report being sterilized without fully understanding or consenting to the procedures. Many of the women say they trusted the doctor and believed the surgeries were required to protect their health.

Attorneys representing the women argue that the doctor’s actions were driven by money rather than medical need. They claim Perwaiz collected millions of dollars from insurance providers, including government programs, by performing high numbers of procedures. According to the lawsuit, hospital leadership benefited from the revenue and chose not to intervene, even as concerns were raised by staff and fellow physicians.

The legal filing alleges that Perwaiz had already been removed from another hospital due to similar conduct before continuing to practice at Chesapeake Regional. Despite this history, the lawsuit claims he was allowed to keep operating at the hospital for years. Lawyers say this could not have happened without hospital approval, since doctors must be granted privileges and credentials to perform surgeries in a medical facility.

Multiple whistleblowers are cited in the lawsuit. Nurses, coworkers, and at least one other OBGYN reportedly raised alarms about the high number of surgeries Perwaiz was performing. According to statements from the plaintiffs’ attorney, one physician warned hospital leadership that most of the surgeries being done were not medically needed. The lawsuit claims those warnings were dismissed and that staff members were discouraged from pushing the issue further.

Chesapeake Regional Medical Center has denied the accusations. In a public statement, the hospital said Perwaiz was not an employee and that his criminal actions occurred without the organization’s knowledge. The hospital also cited privacy laws as a reason for not commenting in greater detail. Hospital officials emphasized their commitment to patient care and safety.

The women’s attorney has criticized that response, arguing that employment status does not remove responsibility. Doctors who operate at a hospital must be approved and reviewed regularly, he said, and hospital executives had the authority to limit or revoke Perwaiz’s ability to practice there. According to the lawsuit, the hospital renewed his privileges year after year despite mounting concerns.

The lawsuit seeks significant damages, asking for $10 million for each plaintiff. The women say the physical and emotional harm they suffered will affect them for the rest of their lives. Some report ongoing medical problems, while others describe lasting trauma and loss of trust in healthcare providers.

There is currently no trial date set, but the plaintiffs are requesting a jury trial. As more women come forward, the case continues to grow, drawing attention to the role hospitals play in monitoring physician conduct. The lawsuit raises broader questions about patient safety, oversight, and accountability in healthcare systems, especially when financial pressures intersect with medical decision-making.

