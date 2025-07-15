CNTXT AI Launches Shipable: The Instant AI Agent Factory for a $1 Trillion AI Economy

The UAE-born platform that turns prompts into deployable AI agents in under a minute—ready to run on Web, WhatsApp, Slack, and more.

ABU DHABI, UAE – CNTXT AI launched Shipable, the world’s first truly prompt-native AI agent platform. Designed for operators, agencies, and growth teams, Shipable transforms plain text into production-ready AI agents — in under 5 clicks.

Unlike no-code chatbot toys or fragile demos, Shipable is an AI operating system built for scale, orchestration, and real deployment. From prompt to backend logic, integrations, hosting, and brand tone — Shipable automates it all.

“Most platforms stall at the prototype,” said Hasan Abu Sheikh, SVP of Product at CNTXT AI. “Shipable was built for launch, revenue, and scale—without an engineer in sight.”

Why Shipable Is Different

Shipable is built for business. Go live in minutes, deliver value instantly, and monetize from day one. Every feature drives outcomes — not just outputs.

​​Prompt. Customize. Launch.

Just describe what your agent should do. Shipable handles backend logic, integrations, and deployment. Customize tone of voice, system prompt, visual identity, fallback logic, escalation rules, and voice — all without writing code. Coming soon: Agents that reason through tasks, remember past interactions, and follow up across sessions.

Built-in integrations.

30+ native integrations (via Composio MCP) work out of the box: Google Suite, Intercom, Figma, Linear, Discord, Reddit, YouTube, Stripe, Asana, and more. Coming soon: Zapier, GitHub, Clay, Lovable, Fireflies, CustomGPT, ElevenLabs, n8n, Firecrawl.

Deploy anywhere.

Your agent runs wherever your users are — Web, iFrame, WhatsApp, Slack, Shopify, API, WordPress. Coming soon: Collaborative agent teams with multi-tool workflows.

Globally unmatched.

Native Arabic, right-to-left UI, multilingual LLM support, voice output — built for worldwide adoption, with unmatched regional depth.

Revenue-first design.

Clone agents, white-label under your domain, charge via Stripe, and resell. Coming soon: One-click public sharing.

Built for Real Workflows

Shipable is powering onboarding flows, internal HR tools, lead-gen bots, scheduling agents, and automated QA. And it’s not just one agent — you can orchestrate many.

Key platform features include:

– No-code agent builder: From prompt to production

– Multi-agent orchestration: Collaborating and delegating agents

– Observability & control: Token spend, latency, usage

– Enterprise-grade security: RBAC, FinOps, audit trails, API-ready

Who’s Using Shipable

Early adopters include digital agencies, SaaS growth teams, and AI consultants automating services for clients — and charging for it.

Developers and product managers are using Shipable to automate parts of their stack — entering a new way of building and connecting tools, faster than traditional dev cycles.

Founders and solo makers are automating both personal and professional workflows, replacing repetitive tasks with agents that boost their productivity 10x.

Internal teams are deploying agents for onboarding, internal support, and lead qualification — no devs required.

Available Now

Shipable is now live. Build your first agent at shipable.ai or sign up directly at app.shipable.ai.

ABOUT CNTXT AI

CNTXT AI is a UAE-based Data and AI company that enables organizations to prepare, build, test, deploy, and scale sovereign AI solutions while maintaining full data control.

Our comprehensive suite of solutions transforms data into actionable AI applications—seamlessly, securely, and without compromising control. From AI-ready data pipelines to scalable deployment and industry-standard validation, we ensure AI adoption is practical, compliant, and optimized for real-world impact.