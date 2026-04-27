Cocaine Changes Brain, Fuels Addiction Cycle

Researchers in North Texas are taking a closer look at how cocaine affects the brain, and their findings suggest that the drug may change how people think, remember, and feel in ways that make it harder to stop using it. Even though cocaine is often seen as a drug tied to past decades, it is still widely used today. Millions of people in the United States have tried it, and for some, occasional use turns into a serious addiction cycle that is hard to break.

A recent study from the University of Texas at Dallas, along with other research groups, focused on how repeated cocaine use changes brain activity. The work was done using mice, but the results give clues about what may happen in people. Scientists found that cocaine affects a part of the brain linked to both memory and reward. This area helps a person connect certain experiences with feelings of pleasure or desire. When cocaine is used over and over, it changes how this system works.

The study showed that repeated exposure to cocaine led to changes in gene activity inside brain cells. These changes made certain nerve cells less active than normal. At first, this might seem like a small shift, but it has big effects. When these cells become quieter, the brain appears to push the body toward seeking more of the drug. In simple terms, the brain starts to learn that cocaine is something it wants again and again.

A protein called delta-FosB plays a big role in this process. This protein builds up in the brain with repeated drug use and helps control which genes are turned on or off. Over time, higher levels of this protein change how brain cells send signals to each other. This creates a pattern that supports ongoing drug use. The longer the exposure, the stronger this pattern can become.

One area of focus in the study was the connection between the hippocampus, and another part of the brain called the nucleus accumbens. The hippocampus is known for its role in memory, while the nucleus accumbens is tied to pleasure and motivation. These two areas work together to link memories with rewards. When cocaine changes how they interact, it can cause the brain to tie certain places, people, or feelings to the drug. This may explain why someone can feel strong urges when reminded of past use.

In the study, mice were given cocaine over a two-week period. Researchers then looked at how their brain cells behaved. They found that cocaine increased delta-FosB levels in the cells that connect these two brain areas. This led to changes in how the cells handled calcium, which is important for sending signals. As a result, the cells became less active. When scientists blocked this drop-in activity, the mice did not show stronger drug-seeking behavior. This suggests that the change in cell activity is closely tied to the urge to use the drug.

Other research supports the idea that cocaine affects the brain in many ways. Some studies have shown that it can disrupt how different brain networks communicate, including those linked to focus and decision-making. There is also evidence that long-term use may shrink certain parts of the brain over time. These changes can make it harder for a person to make healthy choices or resist cravings.

While the current study was done in animals, researchers believe it could lead to new ways to treat difficult addiction cycle in people. Right now, there are no approved medications specifically for cocaine addiction. Treatment often depends on therapy, such as counseling or support groups. These methods can help, but relapse rates remain high.

Scientists hope that by understanding how cocaine changes the brain, they can find new drug treatments that target these changes. Some early ideas include using existing medications that affect the brain’s reward system. There is also interest in drugs used for other conditions that may help reduce cravings.

The findings suggest that addiction is not just about behavior or choice, but also about physical changes in the brain. By focusing on these changes, future treatments may offer better support for those trying to recover. For many people, this could mean a better chance at long-term success and a way out of the cycle of addiction.

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Cocaine fuels addiction by rewiring the brain, UT Dallas study finds

Cocaine Addiction is a Biological Rewiring, Not a Choice