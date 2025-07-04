Coleman Recalls 228,000 Camping Cots

Thousands of Coleman camping cots recalled after reports of serious injuries.

Coleman is recalling over 228,000 camping cots and stretchers due to safety concerns linked to their seatback adjustment mechanism. The problem centers around a part of the cot that can pinch or trap fingers when being adjusted. According to a government notice, seven people have reported getting their fingers caught in the moving parts. Two of those incidents led to broken bones. These injuries were enough for the company to work with federal safety officials and launch a wide recall.

The items in question are known as Coleman Converta camping cots and camping suspension stretchers. They have been sold in stores and online for over a decade. Retailers like Walmart carried them, and they were also available through websites like Amazon. The cots were sold for prices ranging from $60 to $80 and could be found in stores between January 2011 and March 2025. The models involved include numbers 2000003077, 2000020282, and 2000020290. These numbers can be found on tags attached to the metal frame.

The cots have tan or white fabric stretched across black steel frames. Each model comes with adjustable seatbacks and movable legs. This design feature is meant to give users more comfort and flexibility, but it’s also the area where the trouble happens. When the user adjusts the seatback, the metal parts can shift quickly. If someone’s fingers are in the wrong place at the wrong time, there’s a strong chance they could be pinched or even cut. In severe cases, the pressure is strong enough to cause a fracture or worse.

The recall comes after years of these products being used in campsites, homes, and backyards. While only a few injury reports have been shared, the possibility of more cases in the future pushed the company to act. It’s often the case that not every injury gets reported, especially with products used outside where people might not realize a problem is tied to a faulty design.

Those who own one of these cots are being told to stop using them until the issue is fixed. Coleman is offering a free repair kit to anyone who has bought a recalled model. The kit comes with parts and instructions on how to make the cot safe to use again. People can contact the company directly to request the repair. Until that fix is made, it’s advised that owners keep the product out of reach, especially from children or those who may not be aware of the risk.

These types of recalls remind shoppers and manufacturers alike that even simple products can carry hidden dangers. Something like a folding cot may seem harmless, but small parts and moving hinges can create problems when not designed with enough care. Federal agencies, such as the Consumer Product Safety Commission, track reports of injuries and work with companies to remove or repair unsafe items.

In this case, the recall covers more than ten years of sales, showing how long a problem can go unnoticed or unreported. Though the cost of the item is low, the damage it can cause is not. Fingers are vulnerable, and injuries from sharp or fast-moving parts can happen in an instant.

For now, anyone who bought one of these cots should check the model number and reach out to Coleman if they have one that’s listed. It only takes a moment to confirm the product, and the fix won’t cost anything. While the number of injuries has been small so far, that doesn’t mean the danger isn’t real. Fixing the problem now can prevent more people from getting hurt later.

Sources:

Coleman recalls camping cots for safety risks

Coleman Recalls 229K Camping Costs, Suspension Stretchers