Colorado is Among the Most Divorce-Prone States in the Country 

Divorce can be traumatizing, not only for the couple that are deciding to split for their reasons but also for children.

According to the CDC, 13.52 out of 1,000 people get a divorce in the State of Colorado. Colorado is ranked 10th in the United States for divorces. Out of 45 states in the country, the divorce rate is 2.7% for every 1,000 Americans.

From 2019 to 2020, the State of Colorado saw a 34 percent increase in divorce filings, causing many divorce professionals to blame the COVID-19 pandemic as a key factor. Data proves that most of these divorce filings started three weeks into the initial COVID shutdown. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic caused financial turmoil for many families.

Why do most people get divorced?

According to research, many common reasons for divorce include:

Lack of commitment

Excessive arguing

Infidelity

Financial problems

Domestic abuse

Drug use

Lack of chemistry

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified tense relationships by forcing them to quarantine and lockdown together. Many factors have been intensified and brought about during this unprecedented time.

Divorce law is complicated and can adversely affect anyone who doesn’t have legit representation. A lawyer may help drivers resolve their cases. Our Colorado Divorce Legal Team is here to protect you and your rights!

A messy divorce can cause lifetime trauma for children that they may never recover from. Many children are left with untreated psychological wounds and repeating the cycle of brokenness for generations. The quality of your divorce attorney can make the difference between reaching a settlement or years of proceedings that can burn your emotions and wallet.

Because divorces carry emotional and sentimental weight, they need to be handled with more care and our law firm always treats our clients with the utmost professionalism and consideration. Many divorce cases are time-sensitive.

The sooner your case is filed, the higher your chances for success are. Our leading and nationally lauded offices are ready and equipped to handle most cases in a timely fashion. Never go at it alone, we can guide you through every step. Colorado couples and residents are encouraged to contact us. Our offices operate within the safety protocols provided by the CDC during this time.

Our attorneys will get started on your case right away and we will individually tailor your defense for a possible favorable outcome. We will always put your rights first, no matter the circumstances. Our offices are awaiting your call and we work tirelessly to defend your rights.

Contact us today so you can rest assured that we will always prioritize your peace of mind for you and your family.

