Columbia, New York-Presbyterian Settle Abuse Lawsuits

Columbia and hospital settle $750M over abuse claims by former gynecologist.

Columbia University and New York-Presbyterian Hospital have agreed to pay $750 million to settle hundreds of sexual abuse claims linked to Robert Hadden, a former gynecologist who worked at their facilities. The money will go to 576 people who say they were harmed by Hadden during medical visits that, for some, began as far back as the 1980s. Hadden is already serving a 20-year federal prison sentence after being found guilty in 2023 of sexually abusing his patients over several decades. This latest payout pushes the total amount paid out in lawsuits involving him to more than $1 billion.

Hadden’s patients say they trusted him, and many never suspected that anything was wrong until years later. Some say they felt confused during appointments, unsure if the way he touched them was normal. Over time, more people began to speak out, and their stories revealed a pattern of abuse. One of the people who publicly accused Hadden was Evelyn Yang, the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. She said Hadden abused her while she was pregnant. Another plaintiff, Laurie Maldonado, said that her lawsuit was never about getting money. For her and others, it was about getting justice and making sure that those who looked the other way were finally held responsible.

Many survivors say that Columbia and New York-Presbyterian did not act fast enough—or at all—when early warnings about Hadden surfaced. Instead of removing him, the institutions allowed him to continue working with patients. The first signs of trouble came in 2012, and by 2014, Hadden was indicted on state charges. But the outcome shocked many: he took a plea deal that let him avoid jail and required only that he give up his medical license. He was not listed as a sex offender. That decision sparked outrage among victims and advocates, especially after the #MeToo movement gave more attention to stories of abuse by people in power.

Federal prosecutors picked up the case in 2020, this time charging Hadden with crimes involving patients who had crossed state lines to see him. These charges allowed for tougher penalties, and in the end, Hadden was convicted and sentenced to two decades in prison.

Columbia says it regrets the harm caused by Hadden and is working to make things right. In addition to paying settlements, the university says it is reviewing how it handles patient safety and has launched programs to support survivors. In 2023, Columbia announced a $100 million fund for former patients of Hadden. Letters were sent to more than 6,000 people who may have been treated by him, giving them a chance to come forward and apply for compensation.

The Columbia and NY -Presbyterian settlement has made headlines not only for its size but also for what it represents. For many survivors, this is a step toward closure. It’s also a reminder that no place is too big or respected to be questioned. People who go to doctors deserve to feel safe. When that trust is broken, it has deep and lasting effects. And when those in charge ignore warning signs, they must answer for it. The survivors of Hadden’s abuse have waited a long time to be heard. With this settlement, they are finally being seen.

