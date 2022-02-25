Comedic Legend Posthumously Accused of Sexual Harassment in Bombshell Documentary

The comedian then allegedly started to make sexual advances on her, grabbed her, and unzipped his pants.

Variety1 is reporting that New Jersey-born Comedian Jerry Lewis is being accused of sexual harassment by former costars. A new short documentary and expose’ accuses the comedian of sexual harassment and assault by two actresses.

One of the actresses met the comedian during the prime of his career. She was cast as a love interest in a 1964 comedy movie. The actress stated that one day, when she was being fitted for costumes in the comedian’s office, he ordered everyone except her to leave. The comedian then allegedly started to make sexual advances on her, grabbed her, and unzipped his pants. She tried to resist, and he became furious.

Furthermore, she faced harassment and discomfort during filming on set. She could not quit the film because of contractual obligations and the comedian did not interact with her or acknowledge her unless they were caught on camera together for a scene.

The comedian passed away in 2017.

Can you file a sexual harassment suit against a deceased person asking for restitution?

If you or someone you know is bringing a lawsuit against a deceased person, the process may not be what you expect. There are individual laws that protect the deceased and their rights. It is important that a sexual harassment attorney walks you through these steps, as they can be tricky.

Whether alive or deceased, laws prohibit any form of sexual harassment in any setting. Oftentimes, if left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to worse crimes and make it complicated once an offender passes away. Both men and women of any age are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and it can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

Sexual harassment or harassment of any kind can occur in many ways and in many environments. Jersey law prohibits, and harshly punishes, incidents of sexual harassment that involve the deceased. In the unfortunate event that anyone pursues a sexual harassment claim against a deceased person, it is recommended to do the following:

File a financial provision within six months of the date of death

File a lawsuit against the person who has control or possession of the estate

Don’t sue the estate, sue the named personal representative of the deceased resident’s estate.

File a petition for administration.

Contact a sexual harassment lawyer.

Any actions that occur involving the deceased are intricate and tricky. They should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care. Help is available. You are entitled to peace of mind and restitution.

Contact a skilled sexual harassment lawyer today.

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal expert in these cases.

Seek legal counsel in the State of New Jersey today.

