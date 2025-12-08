Commitment to People and Purpose Drives Shumaker’s Charlotte Office to Repeat Recognition as a Best Place to Work

Shumaker’s Charlotte office continues to expand its capabilities and community presence across the region, thanks to a workplace culture that prioritizes growth, development, and meaningful work.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Shumaker’s dedication to cultivating a collaborative, people-centered workplace continues to set the firm apart—earning the firm’s Charlotte office a place on the Charlotte Business Journal’s Best Places to Work list for the third time and the second consecutive year.

This recognition highlights organizations that excel in employee engagement, satisfaction, and workplace culture. For Shumaker, the award reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to creating an environment where professionals feel valued, supported, and empowered to deliver exceptional results for clients and the community.

“Our Charlotte team is outstanding, and this honor reinforces what we already know—our people are truly at the heart of our success,” said Andy Culicerto, Charlotte & Greenville Managing Partner and Management Committee Member at Shumaker. “We work intentionally to build a culture where collaboration, respect, and opportunity define the experience here, and this award is a testament to those efforts.”

Shumaker’s Charlotte office continues to expand its capabilities and community presence across the region, thanks to a workplace culture that prioritizes growth, development, and meaningful work.

For more information about Shumaker’s Charlotte office and career opportunities, please visit Shumaker Careers.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.