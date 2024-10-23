From graffiti to damaging vehicles, the most common acts of vandalism can lead to criminal mischief charges, which may result in fines, restitution, and even imprisonment.

Vandalism is a serious crime in New Jersey that can lead to significant legal consequences, ranging from fines to imprisonment, depending on the severity of the damage. Many people, especially juveniles, don’t fully understand the weight that this type of crime is given, and may not fully understand the legal implications of their actions or even what constitutes vandalism under New Jersey law. If you are facing vandalism charges, it is important to speak with a criminal defense lawyer in your area about how best to proceed.

What is Vandalism?

According to the New Jersey criminal code section 2C :17-3, vandalism is defined as the intentional destruction, damage, or defacement of property belonging to another person, organization, or the public. This crime can range from relatively minor acts like graffiti to more severe actions, such as damaging vehicles or public buildings. Vandalism often falls under New Jersey’s criminal mischief statute, which makes it illegal to purposely or knowingly damage property without permission. If you have been charged with a criminal mischief offense, it is important to contact a defense attorney near you who can assist with fighting these charges.

Common Acts of Vandalism in New Jersey

While vandalism can take many forms, the following are some of the most common acts in New Jersey:

Graffiti – Graffiti is one of the most widespread types of vandalism, especially in urban areas like Newark, Jersey City, and Camden. It involves marking, drawing, or spraying paint onto walls, buildings, fences, or other public and private structures without permission. It can be quite common with juveniles looking for a thrill. Under New Jersey law, graffiti is treated as a serious offense, particularly when it defaces public property or results in high cleanup costs.

Breaking Windows or Glass – Another common form of vandalism is the breaking of windows, car windshields, or glass doors. This is often seen in cases of emotional outbursts, group activities such as riots or protests, or simple malicious mischief. Depending on the extent of the damage and whether the property is public or private, these incidents can lead to misdemeanor or felony charges.

Keying or Damaging Vehicles – Keying cars or otherwise damaging vehicles, such as by slashing tires or breaking side mirrors, is a frequent form of vandalism in parking lots, neighborhoods, and even driveways. Car damage, whether intentional or as a result of recklessness, can carry significant penalties, especially when the cost of repair is high or if the damage interferes with the vehicle’s ability to operate safely.

Damaging Public Property – Public property, including schools, parks, government buildings, and transportation infrastructure, is often the target of vandalism. Common examples include damaging benches, bus stops, playground equipment, and even bridges or tunnels. These acts often carry harsher penalties due to the taxpayer-funded nature of public property, as well as the negative impact they can have on a community.

Tagging and Defacing Monuments – Tagging or defacing public monuments and statues is another form of vandalism commonly seen in New Jersey. This type of vandalism often targets landmarks or historically significant sites and is considered particularly egregious. The legal consequences of vandalizing monuments or landmarks can be severe, especially if the monument has cultural or historical significance.

Tossing Eggs or Other Objects – Throwing eggs, rocks, toilet paper, or other objects at houses, vehicles, or public buildings is another form of vandalism that, although is often considered a harmless prank, is actually illegal. Even if there is no serious damage, this type of behavior can lead to criminal charges, especially if it causes significant clean-up efforts or poses a danger to people or property.

Vandalizing Mailboxes – Destroying or damaging mailboxes is a common act of vandalism in residential neighborhoods or in rural areas, where individuals will hit a mailbox with a baseball bat from a moving vehicle in a game aptly called mailbox baseball. Although this is a seemingly minor offense, it can lead to more serious charges, especially because mailboxes are considered federal property. Depending on the damage and circumstances of the offense, it is possible to have federal charges added to state criminal charges.

Legal Consequences of Vandalism in New Jersey

Vandalism crimes are prosecuted under New Jersey’s criminal mischief statute, N.J.S.A. 2C:17-3. The severity of the charge and the penalties that will be given if convicted will depend on the level of damage that has been caused, whether the property is private or public, and whether the act put anyone’s safety at risk. The penalties will be determined by how the offense is classified. There are four types of classifications for vandalism charges.

1. Disorderly Persons Offense: If the damage caused by the vandalism is valued at less than $500, a person with generally be charged as a disorderly persons offense, which is a misdemeanor. This can lead to fines of up to $1,000, community service, restitution, and up to 6 months in county jail depending on the circumstances.

2. Fourth-Degree Crime: If the damage is between $500 and $2,000, the vandalism offense will be elevated to a fourth-degree crime. If a person ends up convicted, this can result in up to 18 months in prison and fines up to $10,000.

3. Third-Degree Crime: If the damage caused by the vandalism exceeds $2,000, or it creates a risk to public safety, for example there is damage done to a public utility like a playground or transportation system, then the crime is considered a third-degree felony. Convictions of this classification can lead to up to 5 years in prison and fines of up to $15,000.

4. Second-Degree Crime: It would be rare that a vandalism case would lead to second-degree felony charges, but not impossible. If public safety was significantly compromised or large-scale property damage had occurred, then an individual could be charged with a second-degree felony. This charge carries a penalty of 5 to 10 years in prison and fines up to $150,000.

In most cases of minor vandalism, a person who ends up convicted will typically be expected to pay restitution to the property owner as part of their sentence, requiring them to pay the cost of repairing or replacing the damaged property. Judges will also often require offenders to perform community service so that offenders can give back to the community and offset the harm that they have caused. Another element that is often included in vandalism cases, even for first-time offenders, is probation, especially if the crime was non-violent and the damage was minor. This is handed out as part of the sentence instead of jail time, however, if an individual violates their probation terms it can lead to imprisonment.

Speak With A Vandalism Defense Lawyer

If you are facing vandalism charges, it’s crucial to consult with a knowledgeable criminal defense lawyer. An experienced vandalism attorney can help build a defense, negotiate a case dismissal or reduction of the charges, and in the case of a conviction they can appeal towards alternative sentencing options like probation or community service instead of jail. Understanding the law and your rights is the first step toward a better outcome in your case.