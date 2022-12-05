Common Causes and Consequences of Bus Accidents

Often, there might be other types of negligence that might cause an accident, but they’re sometimes overlooked.

People all around the world use bus transportation, mainly because it’s cheaper and safer. However, even in the safest vehicles, you can still be involved in an accident. Whether you’re traveling by public transit bus, school bus, charter bus, or tour bus, an accident may occur, and sometimes, they can have severe injuries or fatalities.

Luckily, if you or a loved one has been injured in a bus accident, you can seek compensation for your injuries. Before doing so, let’s take a look at some of the main causes and consequences of bus accidents and how they can affect your life.

Common Causes of Bus Accidents

As with any vehicle accident, driver error is one of the top leading causes of bus accidents. But whatever the cause may be, you must remember that you can still be entitled to compensation, and all professional lawyers will tell you the same.

That said, there are other common causes, such as:

Driver fatigue

Driving under the influence

Poor bus or equipment maintenance

Inadequate training

Improper loading or overloading

Still, driver error doesn’t always apply to the bus driver. Sometimes it can also apply to other road drivers who may be intoxicated or force the bus to brake or swerve, either of which could cause a collision.

If an accident happens to you or someone you love, it’s essential to conduct an investigation to determine the causes. In many cases, there may be many negligent parties, which means contacting attorneys becomes inevitable.

If that's the case, you can reach out to your nearest attorneys and they'll make the claim filing process easier for you while also working towards granting you the compensation you deserve.

Or, you could first make a complaint to your city's bus system for any irregularities you might've witnessed at the time of the accident.

Other Causes of Bus Accidents

Often, there might be other types of negligence that might cause an accident, but they’re sometimes overlooked. One of them is mechanical issues which happen when a bus company fails to perform regular inspections and maintenance on their drivers and buses.

The most common example of these issues is brake malfunction during transit which pushes the bus to crash into another vehicle or object. Another common cause of bus accidents is hazardous road conditions, such as unsafe road designs, maintenance, or deep potholes.

If you experience any of these situations, you can seek legal help and they'll help navigate your case and determine the exact cause of the accident.

Consequences of a Bus Accident

Of course, the most severe consequence of a bus accident is a fatality. When this happens, the surviving family is entitled to compensation for wrongful death. That's why it's always essential to work with professional attorneys because they can calculate the amount of compensation you're worthy of while you take some time on recovery.

However, there are also some non-fatal injuries that may happen, such as:

Broken bones

Spinal injuries

Whiplash

Traumatic brain injury

Scarring of disfigurement

Internal injuries

Lacerations

Burns

Additionally, victims may experience pain and suffering or post-traumatic stress disorder, both of which can leave permanent scarring in life. These, too, can be compensable.