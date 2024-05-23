Common Injuries in Pedestrian Accidents and How to Get Financial Help

The injuries sustained often have far-reaching implications for the victim’s physical health, financial well-being, and overall quality of life.

Pedestrian accidents are a serious and sadly frequent occurrence on our roads. When a pedestrian is struck by a car, the consequences can be devastating due to their inherent vulnerability. Unlike occupants of vehicles, pedestrians have no protection against the impact of a multi-ton vehicle. Injuries can range from severe and life-changing to fatal. Understanding the types of injuries that commonly occur in pedestrian accidents is essential. If you’ve been injured as a pedestrian due to a driver’s negligence, it’s crucial to realize that you have the right to seek compensation for your losses. However, navigating the legal system and fighting against insurance companies can be overwhelming, particularly when you’re focused on healing. Consulting an experienced Los Angeles car accident lawyer or pedestrian accident attorney is often the wisest approach.

Common Pedestrian Accident Injuries

Pedestrian accidents can result in a wide range of injuries, from seemingly minor to catastrophic. Some of the most common injuries include:

Broken Bones: The force of the impact can easily lead to broken bones, particularly in the legs, arms, and pelvis. These injuries often require surgery, immobilization, and lengthy rehabilitation.

Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs): Head injuries are a major risk for pedestrians, ranging from mild concussions to severe brain damage with lasting cognitive or physical impairments.

Soft Tissue Injuries: These include sprains, strains, lacerations, and bruising. While they might initially seem less severe, they can cause lingering pain and limit mobility.

Spinal Cord Injuries: Pedestrians thrown by the impact can suffer damage to their spinal cord. This can result in partial or complete paralysis, permanently affecting the victim’s life.

Internal Injuries: Internal bleeding or organ damage can occur, potentially requiring emergency surgery and leaving the victim with long-term health complications.

Consequences Beyond Direct Medical Costs

The effects of a pedestrian accident extend far beyond the immediate hospital bills. Victims often miss significant time from work while recovering, resulting in lost wages and financial stress. If injuries cause permanent disabilities, the pedestrian’s earning potential might be reduced for the rest of their life. Pain and suffering are a very real consequence of these injuries. The pain itself, the limitations it imposes on activities, and the emotional toll can severely impact the quality of life. Furthermore, the emotional trauma of the accident itself shouldn’t be underestimated. Victims might develop anxiety, or PTSD, or experience difficulty crossing streets even after their physical recovery. Compensation aims to address not only your direct medical costs but also these less tangible losses stemming from the accident.

The Road to Financial Recovery

The path to obtaining compensation after a pedestrian accident can be complex. In most cases, it involves demonstrating that the driver who hit you was negligent. Negligence means they failed to use reasonable care, such as driving while distracted, violating traffic laws, or driving under the influence. Proving negligence is crucial for holding the driver accountable. Depending on the circumstances of your case, compensation might come from the at-fault driver’s insurance policy. Additionally, you might be able to seek compensation through your own insurance coverage, such as uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage or personal injury protection (PIP). Understanding the potential sources of compensation and their limits can be overwhelming, especially while dealing with injuries.

Why You Need a Pedestrian Accident Attorney

Insurance companies are businesses focused on minimizing their payouts. They might try to downplay the severity of your injuries, blame you for the accident, or offer you a lowball settlement hoping you’ll accept out of desperation. Don’t fall prey to these tactics. An experienced Los Angeles pedestrian accident attorney, or a skilled personal injury lawyer specializing in these cases in your area, understands how insurance companies operate. They will be your tireless advocate, protecting your rights, thoroughly investigating your accident, and gathering evidence to build the strongest possible case for you. They will also work tirelessly to calculate the true value of your losses – both present and future – ensuring you don’t get shortchanged. Having a skilled negotiator by your side can mean the difference between a fair settlement and walking away with far less than you deserve.

What to Do After Being Hit by a Car

If you’ve been injured in a pedestrian accident, your immediate priority is your health and safety. Seek medical attention as soon as possible, even if your injuries don’t seem severe at first. Some injuries might have delayed symptoms. If it’s safe to do so:

Gather Information: Get the driver’s name, contact information, license plate number, and insurance details. Take pictures of the accident scene and any visible injuries.

Collect Witness Statements: If anyone saw the accident, get their names and contact information.

Report the Accident: File a police report, even if the driver seems reluctant.

Don’t Admit Fault: Avoid saying anything that might be interpreted as accepting blame. Let the investigation determine fault.

Contact a Pedestrian Accident Attorney ASAP: The sooner you have an attorney on your side, the better protected your rights will be.

Conclusion

Pedestrian accidents can have life-altering consequences. The injuries sustained often have far-reaching implications for the victim’s physical health, financial well-being, and overall quality of life. Don’t let an insurance company dictate the outcome of your case. Seek legal guidance from a qualified personal injury lawyer Los Angeles. They will fight for the compensation you need and deserve, allowing you to focus on the most important thing – your recovery.