Common Legal Mistakes Spinal Cord Injury Victims Make and How to Avoid Them

A claim for spinal cord injury may be challenging to pursue, but avoiding these common legal mistakes will protect your rights and improve your chances of obtaining fair compensation.

Spinal cord injuries are life-changing traumas that may leave victims with daunting physical, emotional, and financial challenges. Unfortunately, victims of these types of injuries tend to make critical legal mistakes that undermine their ability to secure sufficient compensation. If you or a loved one has suffered a spinal cord injury, seeking the advice of a Denver spinal cord injury lawyer and avoiding these legal missteps can help protect your rights and improve the likelihood of a successful claim.

Mistake 1: Delaying Medical Care

One of the worst mistakes is delaying getting medical care. Some victims may downplay their symptoms or hope they go away. However, delaying medical care can weaken your case by making it harder to prove that your injury was caused by the accident.

How to Avoid This Mistake

Seek medical attention for your potential spinal cord injury immediately following an accident, even if the symptoms of your injury appear minor. Keep track of all of your medical appointments, treatments, and diagnoses, and adhere to your healthcare provider’s advice.

Mistake 2: Failing to Preserve Evidence

Evidence is paramount in any court case, and spinal cord injury lawsuits are no different. A lot of victims neglect to gather or preserve evidence, including photographs of the accident, contact information for witnesses, or medical records.

How to Avoid This Mistake

Take photos of the accident scene, your injuries, and damage to property. Obtain the names and contact information of any witnesses. Keep all medical records, bills, and correspondence with insurance companies.

Mistake 3: Giving Statements Without a Spinal Cord Injury Lawyer

Insurance companies want to reduce settlements, and they may pressure victims into giving recorded statements. Most victims unknowingly make statements that can hurt their claim.

How to Avoid This Mistake

Never give a recorded statement to an insurance company without first speaking with an attorney. Allow your attorney to deal with all communication with insurers to ensure your rights are protected.

Mistake 4: Settling for the First Offer

Insurers might make a quick settlement to finalize the claim for less than its value. Some victims settle for these low amounts, unaware of the true extent of their long-term costs.

How to Avoid This Mistake

Do not rush to accept any offer. Consult with a spinal cord injury attorney who is knowledgeable and can help you calculate the overall value of your claim, including future medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Mistake 5: Failing to Hire an Experienced Attorney

Spinal cord injury cases can be complex, and not all attorneys have the experience to handle them. Some victims choose lawyers who lack experience in personal injury law, with disastrous results.

How to Avoid This Mistake

Choose a lawyer who specializes in spinal cord injury cases and has a great track record of success. Ask about their background, success rate, and client testimonials.

Protecting Your Rights After a Spinal Cord Injury

A claim for spinal cord injury may be challenging to pursue, but avoiding these common legal mistakes will protect your rights and improve your chances of obtaining fair compensation. If you or a loved one has suffered from a spinal injury, you should consider consulting with an experienced lawyer who can guide the process for you and advocate for your best interests.