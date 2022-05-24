Common Mistakes Made During the Immigration Process in Oregon

Many forms that go to the federal government require a specific accompanying fee to be paid.

Portland, OR – The immigration process has a number of very specific rules that must be followed when someone needs their green card, a visa, or applies for citizenship. Mistakes during this time can result in rejected applications, delays in processing, or even formal legal action taken against the person such as deportation in serious cases or if fraud is found. Because of the potential for problems and delays, it is important for anyone who needs assistance to meet with a local immigration attorney.

Not getting the proper authorizations

People who want to work and stay in the United States will need a visa or a green card until they can become eligible to become a citizen. Not only is a visa necessary to work or go to school, the applicant also needs to identify and receive the right kind of visa that is specific to their situation. Those who have entered the country without the proper authorization should get legal help immediately, as it is possible that the government can make them attend a removal hearing.

Attempting to file documents in a foreign language

Every document that is filed with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services must be in the English language, otherwise it will be rejected. Even identifying documents issued by another country in a foreign language need to be sent with an English translation. If a translator is used, they must submit a formal statement which says that their translations are complete and accurate.

Immigration attorneys in Oregon will often provide applicable translation services or referrals to translators when necessary.

Payments that must accompany documents

Many forms that go to the federal government require a specific accompanying fee to be paid. This fee amount must be exact, otherwise the filing will not be processed. Anyone who is about to submit documents should double check the fee schedule and the specific form they are filing before doing so.

Missed deadlines

One of the most serious problems that a foreign person living in the United States can face is missing a renewal or staying illegally after their visa has expired. Other issues such as address changes need to be reported as well. It is common for people in this situation to be deported if the government discovers that the person is staying in the country without specific authorization. Some people who are forced to leave may even have to wait several more years before they can come back to the United States legally.

Meeting with an immigration lawyer in Oregon

USAttorneys.com is a site that lists immigration attorneys in Portland and other American cities. Anyone who is in need of advice from an immigration lawyer can choose their state to get connected with a legal professional.