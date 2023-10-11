Community-Centric Organization’s Chief of Staff Elected to Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County Board of Directors

The ELHC provides children, birth to five years, high quality, equitable, and inclusive early learning experiences, preparing them for success in school and life through the collaboration of families, educators, and the community.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Advisors’ Chief of Staff Gino Casanova, a champion for the well-being of our youngest citizens, has been elected to the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County (ELHC) Board of Directors, where he will serve a four-year term. Gino also serves as Vice Chair of the Legislative Affairs Committee.

“We are thrilled to extend our warmest welcome to Gino as he joins the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County’s Board of Directors,” said Board Chair Aakash Patel. “Gino’s passion for early education and unwavering commitment to our community make him a valuable addition to the Board. We look forward to the positive impact his service will bring to the future of our organization and the children and families of Hillsborough County.”

“I am deeply honored to have been elected to serve on the ELHC Board,” Gino expressed. “Early education is the foundation upon which a child’s future success is built. I am committed to working collaboratively with my fellow coalition members to ensure a thriving community where every child has what they need to succeed from the moment they are born.”

Gino’s appointment to the board aligns perfectly with Shumaker’s core mission to be a positive and impactful difference maker for clients and in the communities it serves, as well as with the recently launched Make a Difference through Literacy Initiative, aimed at impacting more than 100,000 individuals by 2025 as part of the firm’s centennial celebration.

