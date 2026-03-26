Compass Drops Lawsuit After Zillow Policy Change

A legal dispute between two major real estate companies has come to an end after changes were made to online home listing rules, closing a case that had drawn attention across the housing industry. Property brokerage Compass withdrew its lawsuit against Zillow after a policy change was made, ending months of disagreement over how homes can be marketed before officially appearing on large public listing platforms.

The conflict centered on “coming soon” listings, a marketing approach that allows homes to be promoted privately or in limited spaces before they are widely posted online. Compass encouraged agents to use this strategy as part of a staged rollout designed to build interest before a property reaches the broader market. Supporters say the method gives sellers more control over timing and presentation, while critics argue it reduces transparency for buyers trying to understand how long a home has actually been available.

Zillow challenged the practice by introducing a policy change requiring that any property publicly marketed must appear on its platform within one day. Listings that failed to meet that condition risked being excluded entirely from Zillow’s website. Compass responded by filing a lawsuit, claiming the policy unfairly restricted competition and harmed brokerages that used alternative marketing strategies.

The case moved forward in federal court, where Compass asked a judge to block Zillow’s rule while the lawsuit continued. A New York judge declined that request, stating that Compass had not shown a strong likelihood of success on its antitrust claims. The decision marked an early setback for the brokerage and signaled that the legal fight could be difficult to win.

Soon after the ruling, Compass announced a partnership with Redfin, another online real estate platform. The agreement allowed Redfin to display Compass’s pre-market listings, expanding visibility beyond Compass’s own website. The move introduced new competition into how early listings could reach potential buyers while the lawsuit remained active.

Shortly before Compass dismissed the case, Zillow revised its listing policy. The updated rule no longer blocks properties advertised on public real estate websites, mobile apps, or online portals. This adjustment meant that Compass listings shared through Redfin would now comply with Zillow’s requirements, removing one of the central points of conflict between the companies.

Compass described the policy change as a win for home sellers and real estate professionals, arguing that agents can now promote properties publicly without facing penalties from major listing platforms. Zillow welcomed the dismissal of the lawsuit but maintained that its earlier policy was designed to protect consumers by ensuring open access to housing information.

The disagreement highlights a broader debate within real estate about transparency and control in online home searches. Large listing platforms argue that centralized information helps buyers compare properties fairly and prevents confusion about a home’s market history. Brokerages that support pre-market strategies say sellers benefit from flexibility, allowing them to test interest, prepare homes, or manage privacy before entering a highly competitive market.

Housing experts note that online platforms have become powerful gatekeepers in modern real estate transactions. Most buyers now begin searches online, making visibility on major websites a key factor in how quickly homes attract attention. Rules governing listing access can therefore influence competition among brokerages as well as the experience of buyers and sellers.

Zillow also announced a new feature that will allow selected partner brokerages to showcase early listings directly on its platform, signaling that pre-market exposure may continue evolving rather than disappearing. The change suggests companies are experimenting with ways to balance early marketing strategies with broader public access.

Although the lawsuit has ended, the issues raised during the dispute remain unresolved across the industry. Questions about fairness, competition, and consumer access to housing information are likely to continue as technology reshapes how homes are bought and sold. The resolution of this case may encourage further negotiations rather than courtroom battles as real estate companies adjust to changing digital marketplaces.

Sources:

Compass drops lawsuit against Zillow over how some homes are marketed online

Compass drops antitrust lawsuit against Zillow