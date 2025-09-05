Complex Commercial and Class Action Trial Attorney Adil M. Khan Joins Vedder Price

“I am truly excited and very much looking forward to joining Vedder Price and working with my new colleagues,” said Khan.

LOS ANGELES – Vedder Price announced that Adil M. Khan has joined as a new Shareholder in the Litigation practice area and will be based in the firm’s Los Angeles office.

“Adil brings us more than 18 years of experience handling complex commercial and class action litigation matters, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Vedder Price,” said Tony Ashley, Chair of the firm’s Litigation practice area. “As a proven leader with a diverse practice, he will integrate well with our team and his addition to our Los Angeles office significantly enhances our ability to serve the always evolving needs of our clients throughout the country.”

Khan’s practice focuses on representing clients in a wide range of civil litigation matters, class action lawsuits, wage-and-hour-class actions under federal and state law, and commercial disputes. He also works closely on complex litigation matters in several areas, including false advertising, unfair competition, products liability and construction, among others. He has significant experience defending against claims based on so-called “junk fees” and alleged practices involving strikethrough and reference pricing. Adil’s clients operate across a number of different industries as well, including e-commerce, food service, nutritional supplements, private equity, retail and financial services, among others.

“I am truly excited and very much looking forward to joining Vedder Price and working with my new colleagues,” said Khan. “The litigation team I’ll be joining is genuinely an outstanding group of attorneys who are always dedicated to going above and beyond to help their clients.”

Khan received his J.D. from Boston College Law School and his B.A. from the University of California at Berkeley.

