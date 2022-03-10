Congress Approves Sexual Harassment Bill in #MeToo related Milestone

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future.

Kentucky.com reported that Congress gave final approval to legislation guaranteeing that people who experience sexual harassment at work may be able to seek justice in the courts’ system. The bill is retroactive and nullifies the language in contracts nationwide and opens the door for people who had been bound by it to take legal action.

The approval, which is expected to receive presidential support, allows for employees their day in a courtroom, rather than settling outside of the parameters of the law. Arbitration often benefits the employer, leaving employees helpless and unjustified.

On an annual basis, over 60 million American workers have faced sexual harassment incidents in their place of work. The White House released a statement earlier this month in support of the bill.

Why sexual harassment is performed in the workplace needs to be handled with care and taken seriously.

Kentucky law prohibits any form of sexual harassment in any setting. Oftentimes, if left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to more severe sexual crimes. Both men and women are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

In some cases, claims of sexual harassment can be false, leading to defamation of character and life-changing circumstances. Contact an attorney to handle your case.

Sexual harassment or harassment of any kind can occur in many ways. Others may perceive the threatening messages to be harassment. Kentucky law prohibits and punishes is extra harsh on incidents of sexual harassment that involve children. In the unfortunate event that anyone experiences sexual harassment in the workplace, it is recommended to do the following:

Bring the incident to the attention of your school advisor, teacher, or campus security.

Document the incident with your smartphone

Clarify the incident with human resources

Hire a sexual harassment attorney in your area to expedite and customize your lawsuit claim.

Employees in Lexington, Kentucky who witness sexual harassment in any way, shape, or form should not be taken lightly. These incidents should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care. Help is available! You are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment! Contact a skilled sexual harassment lawyer today!

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented.