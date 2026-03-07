Connecticut Files Lawsuit, Blasts Trump Admin. on Tariffs

“That law authorizes tariffs in limited circumstances, including when there are “large and serious balance-of-payments deficits,’” Tong’s office said in a statement. “Notably, a trade deficit is not a balance-of-payment deficit, meaning that once again the President is acting unlawfully.”

A growing coalition of attorneys general have filed a lawsuit to prevent President Donald Trump from slapping a blanket 10% tariff on all goods imported to the United States.

In a press release, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong emphasized that the Trump administration has already lost the battle on tariffs. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court found that the emergency economic powers cited by the president as the basis for his authority do not allow him to enact far-reaching tariffs indefinitely and in the absence of congressional support.

“We beat Trump on tariffs in the Court of International Trade. We beat him in the Court of Appeals. We beat him in the Supreme Court. And now, we’re back in court once again defending American families and businesses from yet another round of lawless Trump taxes. He needs to stop this trade war and tell us how he’s going to give us all our money back,” Tong said.

“We can’t afford to keep bankrolling stupidity.”

Trump, however, was quick to push back against his administration’s loss at the Supreme Court.

Instead of capitulating, the president turned to a separate law—Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974—and subsequently announced tariffs of between 10% and 15% “on most products worldwide.” Tong and his allies, almost all of whom are Democratic attorneys general, now claim that Section 122 doesn’t actually confer any such authority unto the Trump administration.

“That law authorizes tariffs in limited circumstances, including when there are “large and serious balance-of-payments deficits,’” Tong’s office said in a statement. “Notably, a trade deficit is not a balance-of-payment deficit, meaning that once again the President is acting unlawfully.”

Connecticut’s role in the lawsuit is also supported by the state’s Office of the Treasurer.

“As Treasurer, my responsibility is to protect taxpayers and pensioners, safeguard our state’s finances, and support economic stability for Connecticut residents. These illegal Trump Tariffs do the opposite — they destabilize state budgets, create uncertainty for businesses, and drive up the cost of groceries, energy, cars, clothing, and technology for working families. This latest end around by the Trump administration flouts the Supreme Court’s recent decision and undermines the separation of powers that has long anchored American democracy. I’m proud to stand with Attorney General Tong and attorneys general and treasurers from across the country in challenging this unlawful action,” Connecticut state Treasurer Erick Russell said.

The lawsuit makes several key allegations against the Trump administration, including alleged violations of federal law, the Administrative Procedure Act, and the constitutionally-mandated separation of powers.

