Connecticut Father Sues State After Young Children Beaten, Killed By Stepdad

“He had just a short period of time before this [he had] been told by a Connecticut judge that he was unfit to have custody of his own child because he was a risk to that child, so this is a very preventable tragedy,” attorney Kelly Reardon said in a statement.

The father of a 6-year-old Connecticut boy allegedly beaten to death by a step-parent has filed a formal notice of claim against the state.

According to NBC-Connecticut, the complaint was filed earlier this week on behalf of Jimmy Escobar, the father of 6-year-old Jathan Escobar. He is being represented by the Reardon Law Firm, which filed Escobar’s notice of claim against the state earlier this week.

The notice of claim, a legal perquisite to filing a lawsuit against the state, describes how, on September 25, 2024, 6-year-old Jathan Escobar and 4-year-old Eli Escobar were allegedly attacked with a metal baseball bat by their mother’s husband, a convicted felon named Abdulrahim Sulaiman.

Escobar has filed separate notices of claim: one seeking at least $60 million for Jathan’s death, and the other seeking $40 million for Eli’s injuries.

The notices of claim state that the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, as well as the Department of Adult Probation Services, knew or should have known of Sulaiman’s criminal record and thereby acted negligently by placing the two young children in the custody of their mother and, by extension, Sulaiman.

Notices of claim are not automatically approved. Instead, the state and any defendant agencies must adjudicate each claim on its merits. They are typically required to respond to a filing within a certain timeframe but can exercise significant discretion in making a final decision.

If and when a claimant disagrees with the state’s proposed resolution, they are often eligible to file a lawsuit. However, outcomes are not guaranteed. In order for a denied or insufficient claim to move to court, it must meet criteria outlined by the Connecticut General Statutes.

Reardon said that her office intends to conduct discovery, which will entail collecting and reviewing communications and other records from the defendant agencies.

“We will be conducting discovery, that will include depositions, obtaining documents, and so forth, while we continue to seek permission from the state to sue them in the superior court,” Reardon said.

