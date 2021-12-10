Contamination Concerns Prompt Urgent Recall Issued for Minute Maid Juice Products

Earlier this week, a recall was issued for certain juice products that may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

If you’re a fan of Minute Maid juice, this latest recall is for you. Earlier this week, the Coca-Cola Company announced a recall for certain juice products over concerns they may be contaminated with metal washers and bolts.

The juice products were shipped to retailers throughout Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine, and New Jersey. At the moment, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is concerned that consumers may have the recalled products in their homes. If you have any of the affected juice, you should either throw it away or return it for a refund. The recalled products include the following:

# Product Description Recall Number Classification Code Information Product Quantity Reason for Recall 1 Minute Maid Berry Punch, 59 Fl. oz. (1.8 QT) 1.75 L, Unit UPC: 025000047664; Case UPC: 025000047671 F-0276-2022 Class II Date codes Jan0422 NP and Jan0522 NP, Batch 0010323455 and 0010259344 4,125 cases May contain foreign object (metal bolt or washer) 2 Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade, 59 Fl. oz.(1.8 Qt) 1.75L, Unit UPC: 025000019708, Case UPC: 025000019760 F-0277-2022 Class II date code: Jan0322 NP, Batch: 0010259346 2,375 cases May contain foreign object (metal bolt or washer) 3 Minute Maid Fruit Punch, 59 fl. oz.(1.8 QT)1.75 L, Unit UPC: 025000047725, Case UPC: 025000047732 F-0278-2022 Class II Date Code: JAN0522 NP Batch: 0010323454 975 cases May contain foreign object (metal bolt or washer)

Sources:

Minute Maid products recalled in 8 states because of metal pieces

Coca-Cola recalls Minute Maid products in 8 states because of metal pieces