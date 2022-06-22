Contract Logix Appoints David Blume to Chief Revenue Officer to Further Accelerate Growth

Blume to build on leading data-driven contract management software provider’s momentum and spearhead commercial relationships.

Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract management software, announced the appointment of its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), David Blume. Bolstered by its record-breaking sales and product momentum in 2021, Contract Logix’s expanded leadership team is well positioned to accelerate the company’s growth. Blume will spearhead all company revenue generation and commercial relationships for Contract Logix, helping drive sales velocity and expanded reach.

Blume brings more than 30 years of domestic and international sales management experience in the enterprise software space, as well as a passion for building and growing world-class sales organizations at growth stage SaaS companies. He joins Contract Logix from RFPIO, where he played a key sales role supporting their rapid market expansion, and most recently served as Vice President of Customer Success, responsible for customer adoption, retention, and growth. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at OpenSymmetry and has also held senior Sales and Global Operations leadership positions at Qvidian.

“Contract Logix is on a mission to help organizations uncover and mitigate hidden contractual risk through process automation, data-driven intelligence, and real-time collaboration,” said Contract Logix’s CEO, Karen Meyer. “2021 was a remarkable year for us and having David Blume join as CRO will ensure we continue that trajectory while staying true to our customer-centric culture.”

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be in the contract lifecycle management space with the market set to experience tremendous growth for the coming years. Contract Logix is one of the longest-tenured companies in the industry with a wealth of institutional knowledge and great products,” said Blume. “It’s an ideal time to join this talented team, and I look forward to helping the company fast-track its sales velocity, productivity, and execution.”

About Contract Logix

Contract Logix is a longtime leader, innovator, and provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company’s software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals to simplify the way they digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage their contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to streamline and automate their contracting processes to minimize risk, increase compliance, and finalize business faster. For more information about Contract Logix, visit https://www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.