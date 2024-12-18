ContractPodAi and Vyapi Announce Strategic Alliance Supporting Contract Needs of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

ContractPodAi’s Leah GenAI Solution to Deliver Greater Contract Productivity and Value to Underserved Companies.

LONDON, UK – ContractPodAi, a leader in legal AI solutions and contract lifecycle management, announced that Vyapi, a pioneer in contract support for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) has selected Leah, ContractPodAi’s generative AI platform, to power its managed legal services capabilities for SMBs. Vyapi will initially focus on the U.S. with the goal of growing globally.

“ContractPodAi is committed to transforming the delivery of legal services, ensuring innovative solutions are accessible to all businesses,” said Sarvarth Misra, CEO of ContractPodAi. “Our alliance with Vyapi extends Leah’s GenAI capabilities to even more SMBs, equipping them with cutting-edge tools for contract management. This collaboration is yet another example of Leah’s ability to assist ALSPs in serving a multitude of customer types and sizes.”

“Partnering with ContractPodAi and integrating Leah’s advanced GenAI into our offerings represents a significant milestone for Vyapi,” said Sumesh Sawhney, Founder and Director of Vyapi. “This strategic alliance not only significantly enhances our ability to deliver cutting-edge contract solutions to SMBs but also solidifies Vyapi as a leader in bridging the gap between GenAI and the unique contract needs of smaller businesses. Together, ContractPodAi and Vyapi are redefining what’s possible for SMBs, empowering them with tools and expertise that elevate their contracting processes in a rapidly evolving market.”

This relationship marks a turning point in the adoption of advanced legal solutions for SMBs that commonly lack access to new technologies. Vyapi will utilize Leah’s world class GenAI capabilities to optimize contracting for SMBs. Leah’s groundbreaking technology expedites contract creation, review, execution, renewal, and administration with industry-leading large language models and use cases.

SMBs represent more than 90% of businesses worldwide, including startups, small publicly held companies, family-owned businesses, minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses, veteran-owned businesses, nonprofits, and charitable organizations. They routinely confront an overwhelming volume of contracts with limited resources. Vyapi’s contract solutions aim to improve contracting processes for SMBs by reducing costs, enhancing analytics, improving turnaround, and overall increasing efficiencies. Now Vyapi’s strategic alliance with ContractPodAi and Leah is a great step forward in how SMBs can innovatively and confidently interact and use AI for their contracts.

About ContractPodAi

ContractPodAi, a recognized leader in Contract Lifecycle Management and a pioneer in legal GenAI with Leah Legal, is transforming how lawyers author, analyze, and manage documents on an unprecedented scale. ContractPodAi delivers secure, enterprise-ready innovation to accelerate growth and ensure measurable ROI. Going beyond mere task automation, Leah redefines legal processes, empowering strategic thinking and offering real-time analysis. The company has been recognized as a CLM Visionary

by Gartner the last four consecutive years and named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Corporate Legal CLM Software. This is more than legal tech; it’s Legal Reimagined™. Headquartered in London, ContractPodAi® empowers teams across the world – in New York, Glasgow, San Francisco, Toronto, Sydney, Mumbai, Pune, and more.

About Vyapi

Vyapi is a leader in contract solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S. and around the world. The Vyapi team has worked for global law firms, legal departments and consultancies, supporting contracts for the world’s largest companies. Now Vyapi ‘s commercial lawyers and class-leading legal technology bring that experience to SMBs by reducing costs, mitigating risks, and maximizing efficiency for significantly improved contracts.

Vyapi levels the playing field for small business and has been recognized for its commitment to SMBs by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Better Business Bureau, Trustpilot, and World Commerce and Contracting Association. Headquartered in London, Vyapi has offices in New York and Bangalore. To learn more visit vyapi.com