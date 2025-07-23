ContractPodAi Expands Global Team to Power Next Phase of Legal AI Growth

New senior hires bring deep legal and enterprise expertise to advance Leah’s impact across legal, compliance, and procurement functions.

LONDON, UK – ContractPodAi, a leader in legal AI solutions and contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced the appointment of five senior hires across legal, product, and commercial functions. This strategic expansion reflects growing global demand for the company’s agentic AI platform, Leah, and reinforces its commitment to helping customers scale legal, compliance, and procurement operations with greater intelligence and efficiency.

“We’re growing our team to better serve our customers, from onboarding to innovation,” said Sarvarth Misra, CEO and Co-Founder of ContractPodAi. “These new hires bring more support, more innovation, and more value to the organizations we work with. We’re excited to welcome them as we continue expanding the reach and impact of Leah.”

At the center of this expansion is a deepening of legal expertise. New leaders joining the team bring extensive legal backgrounds from top global firms and in-house roles, positioning ContractPodAi to further enhance Leah’s legal intelligence and ensure AI outputs are grounded in real-world legal reasoning. Their work will play a pivotal role in shaping Leah’s evolution and delivering solutions that reflect the complexity and nuance of modern legal and regulatory environments.

New Hires Strengthening Legal Expertise:

Jeremy Coleman, Vice President of Legal Research and Development: Jeremy will be focused on advancing Leah’s legal intelligence. He joins from Norton Rose Fulbright, where he reimagined legal service delivery as Director of Innovation, led the testing and selection of GenAI tools for lawyers, and helped build and scale the firm’s Newcastle office and NRF Transform program.

Kate Poppitt, Director of AI Programs (UK): Kate will shape Leah's legal reasoning and output quality, bringing over 10 years of experience, most recently at Hogan Lovells and Dentons. Recognized twice by The Legal 500 as a "Key Lawyer" in sanctions and international trade, she brings deep expertise in compliance, regulatory law, and legal advisory.

Additionally, ContractPodAi is strengthening its go-to-market capabilities with experienced leaders who bring a strong track record in scaling enterprise SaaS and driving innovation across global markets. These hires will help accelerate growth, deepen Leah’s presence across industries, and support the company’s broader mission to deliver intelligent automation at scale.

New Hires Driving Go-to-Market Growth:

Tara Bennett, General Manager, EMEA and APAC: Tara brings two decades of enterprise tech leadership, with a focus on legal tech and GRC over the past five years. She will lead ContractPodAi’s commercial efforts across EMEA and APAC, helping scale through smarter, AI-powered operations.

Antoni Chrysostomou, Vice President of Sales, EMEA: Antoni brings over 20 years of sales leadership experience, including more than a decade in LegalTech. Most recently, he helped scale PatSnap's sales organization, building multiple commercial units and consistently exceeding revenue targets. Prior to that, Antoni led global sales at BusyLamp, where he drove significant growth across the UK and US, launched a successful partnership function, and played a key role in the company's acquisition.

Chris Smith, Vice President of Account Management: Chris has built and scaled GTM functions in sales and customer success at both pre- and post IPO organisations, including Box, Coursera, and Cledara. Chris will be responsible for customer retention and growth, focusing on the expansion of AI use cases, enabling customers to improve operational efficiency and reduce risk.

Together, these new hires reflect ContractPodAi’s strategic investment in the people and capabilities needed to scale globally. With combined expertise across legal, technical, and commercial domains, they will accelerate the deployment of Leah and strengthen its impact across legal, compliance, and procurement functions. This expansion marks the next phase of ContractPodAi’s growth, as the company continues to pioneer agentic AI solutions that simplify complexity, reduce risk, and drive better business outcomes for modern enterprises.

About ContractPodAi

ContractPodAi, a recognized pioneer in legal GenAI with Leah Intelligence and a leader in Contract Lifecycle Management, is transforming how lawyers author, analyze, and manage documents on an unprecedented scale. ContractPodAi delivers secure, enterprise-ready innovation to accelerate growth and ensure measurable ROI. Going beyond mere task automation, Leah redefines legal processes, empowering strategic thinking and offering real-time analysis. The company has been recognized as a CLM Visionary by Gartner the last four consecutive years and named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Buy-Side CLM Applications. This is more than legal tech; it’s Legal Reimagined™.

Headquartered in London, ContractPodAi® supports its teams across the world – in New York, Glasgow, San Francisco, Toronto, Sydney, Mumbai, Pune, and more.

