ContractPodAi Moves to MS Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models to Accelerate Next Wave of AI Innovation

LONDON – (BUSINESS WIRE) – ContractPodAi, a leader in legal AI solutions and contract lifecycle management, announced that it is working with Microsoft to accelerate enterprise adoption of intelligent legal automation. Under the agreement, which builds on a longstanding collaboration between the two organisations, ContractPodAi will combine its domain-specific legal agentic AI platform, Leah, with Microsoft’s advanced AI technologies.

ContractPodAi will build new agentic AI solutions for legal, procurement, regulatory and compliance use cases, powered by Microsoft’s agentic platform, including Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models. These new tools will transform how legal work gets done by deploying next-generation intelligent AI agents that augment legal teams, automate complex workflows, and redefine efficiency and compliance in legal operations.

As part of the agreement, ContractPodAi will be able to scale its offering globally through the Azure Marketplace and unlock opportunities across the Microsoft partner ecosystem.

“We believe in Microsoft’s vision for AI and enterprise transformation,” said Sarvarth Misra, CEO and co-founder of ContractPodAi. “By combining the scale, resilience and security of Microsoft’s cloud platform with our legal expertise, we can build intelligent agents that solve complex challenges and raise the bar for what AI can deliver across legal, compliance, and procurement, globally. Our collaboration with Microsoft enables us to scale Leah’s impact and reach new levels of innovation in legal AI.”

“ContractPodAi represents a new generation of AI-first innovators who are transforming key industries around the world,” added Darren Hardman, CEO, Microsoft UK. “By combining Leah with Microsoft’s advanced AI technologies, ContractPodAi can drive rapid innovation across the legal agentic AI space, and we look forward to seeing the impact Leah will deliver to organisations around the world.”

