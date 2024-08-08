Convicted Sex Offender Sentenced to 11+ Years in for Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material While on Probation

Investigators also found over 2,000 images and videos containing sexually explicit conduct involving minors, including adult men raping toddlers.

INDIANAPOLIS – Tyler Edward Davis, 35, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to 140 months in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, after pleading guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, in August 2022, Davis was convicted in Marion County of two counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material. Just four weeks into his probation period, and a little over a week after he registered as a sex offender, probation officers conducted a field visit and discovered Davis in possession of an unapproved smartphone. A review of the search history revealed searches such as “8-year-old bikini models” and “underground content.” Davis removed his GPS ankle bracelet and fled shortly after probation officers discovered the phone and search history.

A detailed forensic examination of Davis’s cell phone revealed additional graphic internet search history, including searches for sexually explicit content depicting incest and violence. Investigators also found over 2,000 images and videos containing sexually explicit conduct involving minors, including adult men raping toddlers. At least one file contained a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving an infant; bestiality; and sadistic or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence.

“Not even one month after being sentenced to probation for possession of child sexual abuse material, the defendant began collecting more heinous material, including images depicting the graphic sexual abuse of toddlers,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “There is no higher law enforcement priority than protecting our children from those who would do them harm. We will continue to work closely with our partners at the FBI to hold child sex offenders accountable and removing them from our communities.”

The FBI investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James P. Hanlon

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Wood, who prosecuted this case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.