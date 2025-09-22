Convicted Violent Felon to Spend Three Decades in Federal Prison for Series of Six Armed Robberies

In each robbery, Williams flashed either a revolver or handgun in his waistband to intimidate employees and further the crime.

INDIANAPOLIS – Robert Williams, 57, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to 29 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to six counts of interference with commerce by robbery, three counts of brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, between July 8 and August 14 of 2023, Robert Williams committed six robberies of four different Dollar General stores across Indianapolis, stealing $1,799 total in cash. In each robbery, Williams flashed either a revolver or handgun in his waistband to intimidate employees and further the crime.

Williams has a criminal history dating back nearly four decades, with convictions for theft, possession of a narcotic drug, battery against a public safety official, and domestic battery. These felony convictions prohibit him from ever legally possessing a firearm.

“Six different times the defendant terrorized innocent people who simply had the misfortune to work at a business he decided to target for a few hundred dollars,” said Tom Wheeler, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Armed, repeat criminals are a menace to our communities and must be held accountable. This sentence demonstrates that this type of violent lawlessness carries serious consequences.”

“Robert Williams made the choice to commit violent crimes, and now he will spend nearly three decades in federal prison because of it. He terrorized employees, brandished weapons, and tried to instill fear in our communities. That conduct is unacceptable, and today’s sentence proves there is a heavy price for it. The FBI will never hesitate to go after violent offenders. If you pick up a gun to commit crime, we will track you down, we will take you off the streets, and you will go to prison. It’s that simple,” said Timothy O’Malley, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Indianapolis Field Office.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and IMPD investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Tamya Walton Pratt.

U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Pamela S. Domash, who prosecuted this case.

