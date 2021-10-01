Coppertone Issues Recall of Certain Sunscreens That Might Contain Benzene

Coppertone is recalling certain types of sunscreen that may be contaminated with benzene.

A nationwide recall was announced earlier this week for five types of Coppertone aerosol sunscreens. Why? Well, according to the recall notice, the affected sunscreen may contain the cancer-causing chemical benzene. Because of that, consumers are being advised to stop using the sunscreen immediately.

According to the notice, the recalled products were made between January 10, 2021, and June 15, 2021. It includes “12 lots of Pure & Simple SPF 50, Pure & Simple Kinds SPF 50, Pure & Simply Baby SPF 50, Sport Mineral SPF 50, travel-size Coppertone and Sport Spray SPF 50.”

Fortunately, Coppertone, which is owned by Beiersdorf, has not received reports of consumers experiencing adverse reactions from sunscreen. Beiersdorf is a manufacturer based in Hamburg, Germany.

What is benzene, though? According to the FDA, it is classified as a human carcinogen and “can increase a person’s risk of developing leukemia and other cancers, as well as to potentially life-threatening blood disorders.”

This isn’t the first time sunscreens have been recalled this year. In fact, Johnson & Johnson recalled five types of sunscreen earlier this year due to possible benzene contamination.

