Corporate Criminality – Climate Crisis in 2022

Shell Oil just recorded record profits with inflationary price increases.

What did the oil companies know?

When did they know it?

And what did they do, and are doing, to all of us?

And what will the courts, including the court of public opinion, do?

An excellent infographic timeline of climate denial by the oil industry back to 1954 has been compiled for all to see.1

Attorneys General are suing for redress. One litigation information resource is at the Columbia Law School.2

In the realm of public information on corporate behavior being compiled, it is noteworthy that in the area of supporting Putin’s war, the Washington Post just linked to an academic list of “good and bad” corporations.3, 4

Information can be powerful. Hopefully, information will empower more people to help them protect themselves and all of us – before it is too late for too many of us.6

References (Live Links to Documents):