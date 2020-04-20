COVID-19 Impacts on Weed-smoking Habits

AmericanMarijuana.org asked 1,017 U.S. cannabis consumers to share their experience on how COVID-19 has changed their weed-smoking habits as well as how their families and friends feel about the fact that they’re still smoking weed these days.

The official number of coronavirus cases worldwide as of April 15, 2020, 10:46 GMT had just hit over 2 million (2,014,009). With the U.S. being the epicenter of COVID-19 cases (614,246), lives have changed.

Participants were asked if smoking weed will make them more susceptible to coronavirus. Out of 1017 survey takers, 144 revealed that they have lung problems, while the other 873 said they don’t.

Major Takeaways:

54.35% of participants with lung problems agreed that smoking weed will make them more susceptible to coronavirus whereas only 34.47% of participants without lung problems think so. 45.65% of participants with lung problems and 65.53% of participants without lung problems don’t think smoking weed will make them more susceptible to coronavirus.

Participants were also asked since the COVID-19 outbreak, have you smoked more weed?

Major Takeaways:

It’s natural to see that 29.28% of the participants have smoked more weed since the COVID-19 outbreak due to the stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic, but it’s even more surprising to see 5.70% quit smoking weed. While the majority (38.52%) of the 1017 U.S. weed smokers consumed the same amount even after the COVID-19 outbreak, only 26.50% had smoked less weed.

