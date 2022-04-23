CPSC, Best Buy Recall 772K Air Fryers Amid Fire Hazard Concerns

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling thousands of air fryers and air fryer ovens that may pose a safety hazard.

Earlier this week, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall for about 772,000 air fryers and air fryer ovens over safety concerns. The recall was issued yesterday and the federal agency noted the products “can overheat and pose a potential fire hazard.”

The air fryers and ovens were sold at Best Buy between November 2018 and February 2022. They retailed between $30 to $150. Already the company has received more than 100 reports of them overheating. Unfortunately, two of those reports resulted in injuries and seven resulted in minor property damage.

At the moment, the recall only includes the Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens. The affected products have the following model numbers, according to the notice:

NS-AF32DBK9

NS-AF32MBK9

NS-AF50MBK9

NS-AF53DSS0

NS-AF53MSS0

NS-AF55DBK9

NS-AFO6DBK1

NS-AFO6DSS1

For now, customers who have the recalled air fryers and air fryer ovens should stop using them and return them to a Best Buy store for a refund. If you have questions or concerns about the recall, contact Best Buy at 800-566-7498 or visit the company’s product recall page at http://www.bestbuy.com/productrecalls.

Sources:

Best Buy Recalls Insignia™ Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Best Buy Recalls Over 770,000 Air Fryers — Here’s a List of Affected Models