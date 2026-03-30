Cream Cheese Recall Issued Over Undeclared Nuts

Labeling error prompts recall due to hidden nut allergy risk.

A nationwide food safety alert has been issued after a labeling mistake led to the recall of a cream cheese product that may contain undeclared tree nuts. Federal health officials warned that the error could pose a serious risk to people with nut allergies, who rely on accurate labels to avoid potentially dangerous reactions. The recall was announced following a notice published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 28, 2026.

The recall involves 144 cases of Honey Almond Cream Cheese Spread produced by Schreiber Foods and sold under the Einstein Bros. Bagels brand. The problem began during packaging, when cream cheese that contained almonds was placed into containers labeled as plain cream cheese. While the lids correctly identified the flavor as Honey Almond, the cups themselves carried the wrong label. This mismatch created a situation where consumers could mistakenly believe the product contained no allergens.

Tree nuts, including almonds, are listed by federal regulators as one of the major food allergens responsible for many severe allergic reactions each year. For individuals with allergies, even a small amount of exposure can trigger symptoms ranging from mild discomfort to life-threatening emergencies. Because cream cheese is often eaten without further preparation, the risk of accidental exposure increases when labeling errors occur.

The affected products were distributed to Einstein Bros. Bagels locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, and Wyoming. The cream cheese was sold in six-ounce plastic cups. Consumers can identify recalled items by checking the lot code printed on the bottom of the container. Products marked with the code “Best If Used By Jul 21, 2026 LO” are included in the recall.

Food recalls connected to undeclared allergens remain one of the most common safety issues tracked by federal agencies. Label accuracy is especially important because allergic reactions can happen quickly. Symptoms may include hives, swelling of the lips or throat, stomach pain, vomiting, or trouble breathing. In severe cases, a reaction known as anaphylaxis can occur, requiring immediate medical treatment.

Health officials stated that no illnesses or allergic reactions had been reported at the time of the announcement. Even so, recalls are often issued as a preventive measure to reduce risk before harm occurs. Public warnings allow consumers to check products at home and avoid exposure if they have allergies or sensitivities.

The manufacturer reported that the labeling mistake was caused by a packaging error that has since been corrected. An internal review found that the problem was limited to a single product and one production lot. Companies often conduct these reviews to confirm whether additional items may be affected and to prevent similar issues in the future.

Consumers who purchased the recalled cream cheese and have a tree nut allergy are advised not to eat the product. Instead, it should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions can contact Einstein Bros. Bagels through official customer service channels for more information.

Food safety experts often note that recalls highlight the importance of clear labeling systems and quality control during production. Many people depend on ingredient labels to manage medical conditions safely. Even small packaging mistakes can carry serious consequences when allergens are involved, which is why companies and regulators act quickly once an error is discovered.

The incident serves as another reminder of how closely food safety and public health are connected. While recalls may cause temporary concern, they also show how monitoring systems work to identify problems and alert the public. Early action helps reduce the chance of injury and gives consumers the information needed to make safe choices.

As allergy rates continue to rise, accurate labeling remains one of the strongest protections available to consumers. Health officials encourage people with food allergies to routinely check product packaging and stay aware of recall notices. Quick communication between manufacturers, regulators, and the public can help prevent avoidable medical emergencies and maintain trust in the food supply.

Sources:

Life-threatening cream cheese recalled across 4 states

Cream Cheese Recall Upgraded Over Listeria Risk, FDA Says