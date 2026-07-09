Creatine Study Shows Mixed Results for Depression

Research found creatine produced inconsistent results for treating depression symptoms overall.

Creatine has been a popular supplement for many years, particularly among people looking to build muscle and improve workout performance. Now, scientists are saying the supplement could also elevate mood in some individuals who are battling depression, but preliminary studies have produced mixed results. While experts warn there is still not enough proof to suggest creatine should become part of standard depression treatment, early research has been promising.

Depression affects millions of adults across the United States. It can cause ongoing sadness, low energy, loss of interest in everyday activities, and feelings of hopelessness. Many people find relief through counseling, medication, or both, but not every treatment works the same for every person. Because of that, researchers continue searching for new ways to help those whose symptoms do not improve with currently available options.

A recent review looked at five clinical studies involving people with depression who took creatine. The findings were far from clear. Two of the studies showed that some participants experienced better results after adding creatine to their treatment. The other three studies did not find any meaningful improvements. One of the more encouraging studies focused on women who had been diagnosed with major depressive disorder (MDD). Participants took five grams of creatine each day along with the antidepressant escitalopram. After eight weeks, those taking both the medication and the supplement had greater improvement in their symptoms than those taking only the antidepressant. A larger number of people in that group also reached remission, meaning their depression symptoms became much less severe over time.

Even with those findings, the full group of studies produced mixed results. The other research included people with treatment-resistant depression, teenage girls, and individuals living with bipolar disorder. In those groups, creatine did not appear to provide added help. Researchers involved with the review said the mixed findings make it too early to recommend creatine as a treatment for depression. Since some studies found benefits while others did not, more research is needed before doctors can know which people, if any, are most likely to benefit.

Some health experts believe a person’s genes may help explain why creatine seems helpful for certain people but not others. According to specialists who reviewed the findings, creatine monohydrate could become a useful part of treatment for selected patients in the future, but results will vary. At the same time, they stressed that it should not be viewed as a simple answer that works for everyone with depression. There are also safety concerns that need to be studied further. During the research, two participants with bipolar disorder developed symptoms of hypomania or mania after taking creatine. Although the number was small, researchers believe this possibility should be watched closely in future studies, monitoring for any safety issues.

Scientists are interested in creatine because of the way it helps the body produce energy. Most people think of muscles when they hear about creatine, but the brain also depends on energy to work properly. Some researchers believe that changes in the brain’s energy system may play a part in depression. If that idea proves correct, improving energy production could possibly help improve mood in some people. There is also interest in the way creatine may affect brain chemicals linked to mood, including dopamine and serotonin. These chemicals help control emotions, motivation, and feelings of well-being.

For now, creatine remains a common supplement found in gyms and nutrition stores, but its place in mental health treatment is still uncertain with these preliminary mixed results. People living with depression should not replace their prescribed medication or therapies with creatine based on the current research alone. As additional research is done, scientists hope to learn whether creatine can become a helpful option for certain patients or whether its effects on depression are too limited to make a meaningful difference.

Sources:

Popular Gym Supplement Could Help With Depression

Scientists say creatine may help fight depression

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