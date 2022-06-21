Creating a Permanent Parenting Plan in Kansas

In order to create a parenting agreement outside of court, you’ll need to work with your former spouse and be willing to compromise.

As with virtually every other aspect of a divorce in Kansas, it’s usually better to work with your spouse to agree upon a parenting plan outside of court. In Kansas, this agreement is known as a “permanent parenting plan,” and it is usually developed alongside a separation agreement as part of the collaborative divorce process. But what do you need to consider when creating a parenting plan in Kansas? And why is this a better alternative to a full-on custody battle in court?

If you’re looking for answers, then you should connect with a qualified, experienced child custody attorney in Kansas as soon as possible. These legal professionals can help you understand the best possible options for your future relationship with your children. With the right approach, you can create a parenting plan that everyone feels good about.

Leaving the Decision Up to a Judge

If you do not create a parenting agreement with your former spouse, a judge will need to step in and establish how custody will be handled in court. This may not be the best option for a number of reasons. Firstly, a judge cannot understand the inner workings of the family in the same way as the parents. Their final decision may not take into account important factors that both parents value.

In addition, leaving the decision up to a judge means that one parent may “get the short end of the stick.” This can leave them feeling bitter and resentful, and it may affect the entire family – including the children. In some cases, both parents walk away feeling unhappy with a judge’s decision.

Creating a Parenting Agreement

In order to create a parenting agreement outside of court, you’ll need to work with your former spouse and be willing to compromise. In order to create an agreement, you’ll need to establish terms that everyone can feel happy about. This means that you’ll often need to “meet them in the middle,” so to speak. Keep in mind that a judge has the final say over whether or not a parenting agreement will be accepted by the courts. If they see something in the agreement that they believe will negatively affect the children, they will invalidate it. This is why it’s important to work with a qualified custody attorney when drafting your parenting agreement.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Wichita area for a qualified, experienced child custody attorney, there are plenty of professionals who are ready and willing to assist you. Your lawyer can make sure that you’re being given the necessary time with your child after a divorce. Whether you’re a mother or a father, you deserve to play an active role in your child’s life and enjoy all of the amazing moments that come with being a parent. Book your consultation with an attorney near you and go over your legal options.