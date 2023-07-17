Curtis Announces Two New Partner Promotions in Italy

Mr. Bianchi and Mr. Dell’Atti’s promotions as partners in the award winning Italian team reflects Curtis’ commitment to its thriving Italian practices and to promoting talent from within.

London, UK, – Curtis is pleased to announce the elevation of former counsels Filippo Bianchi and Francesco Dell’Atti to partners in Italy. The appointments are effective July 1, 2023.

Filippo Bianchi, a key member of the firm’s renowned corporate and banking and finance groups in Milan and Rome. Mr. Bianchi has developed an experience of around 20 years in the banking and finance sector, assisting – in a wide range of industries – domestic and international financial institutions, large corporations , multinationals and investment funds with reference to acquisition finance, corporate lending, real estate financing, green loans and project financing transactions (mainly in the energy and infrastructure sectors).

Francesco Dell’Atti is a member of the firm’s international arbitration and corporate groups in Rome, with a focus primarily on commercial litigation and arbitration matters and an emphasis in the energy sector. His experience includes assisting state-owned entities and multinational companies in cross-border energy transactions, oil and gas projects, electricity trading, structuring, drafting and negotiation of contracts and advising clients on relevant regulatory aspects. Mr. Dell’Atti received his degree from the University of Pavia.

Mr. Bianchi and Mr. Dell’Atti’s promotions as partners in the award winning Italian team reflects Curtis’ commitment to its thriving Italian practices and to promoting talent from within.

Rome based partner Alfonso de Marco, who heads the firm’s Italian practice, commented, “I congratulate Filippo Bianchi and Francesco Dell’Atti on their promotions. They are talented and valued attorneys whose work reflects the highest standards associated with our international arbitration and corporate practices.”

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP is a leading international law firm. Headquartered in New York, Curtis has 19 offices and affiliates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Curtis represents a wide range of clients, including governments and state-owned companies, multinational corporations and financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, money managers, privately held businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information about Curtis, please visit www.curtis.com.

In Italy, Curtis operates offices in Milan and Rome. The award-winning Italian team provides a full service across all domestic practice areas, including corporate, M&A, energy, banking and finance, real estate, employment and tax. It also advises international clients, including foreign states, on litigation and international arbitration. Curtis was honored as “Law Firm of the Year – Arbitration Energy” in Italy’s Legal Community Energy Awards in 2023.