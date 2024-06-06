Curtis Boosts Advocacy Capability of its London Disputes Team with Addition of Barrister Thomas Francis

Mr. Francis is the second Barrister in a year to join the Curtis disputes team, following the hire of Mo Haque KC in July 2023.

London – Curtis announced the addition of English barrister Thomas Francis to its London disputes team.

Thomas Francis is an experienced advocate and barrister with broad experience encompassing public law and human rights, public international law and private commercial disputes of all kinds, including commercial litigation and international and investment arbitration. Notable for his international experience, which spans Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia, Mr. Francis is bilingual in English and Arabic.

Mr. Francis’ arrival from 4-5 Gray’s Inn Square Chambers further enhances Curtis’ in-house advocacy capability. As an English Court advocate, he has appeared regularly as sole counsel before the High Court, Upper Tribunal and County Court and as part of larger teams before the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC), Court of Appeal and Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT). On the arbitration side, Mr. Francis has acted as co-counsel before arbitral tribunals under ICC, ICSID, and LCIA rules. He has rights of audience before the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Courts and Kazakhstan’s AIFC Court.

In parallel to his practice at the Bar, Mr. Francis is a member of the law faculty at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, where he teaches human rights law, and has taught international commercial arbitration as part of the US Department of Commerce Commercial Law Development Program. Before training for the Bar, he worked for the United Nations in Lebanon and for NGOs in Afghanistan and Egypt.

Mr. Francis said, “I have known and admired Curtis as an international law powerhouse for some time, and the firm offers both high-level cases and hugely experienced colleagues. I am eager to hit the ground running.”

Firm chairman George Kahale III commented, “Thomas is a superb fit for our market leading public international law and international arbitration practices. Many of our clients will appreciate another member of the team with deep knowledge of the Arab world and excellent advocacy skills.”

Mr. Francis has degrees from SOAS and Yale University and completed the Graduate Diploma in Law and Bar Professional Training Course at City, University of London.

Mr. Francis is the second Barrister in a year to join the Curtis disputes team, following the hire of Mo Haque KC in July 2023.

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP is a leading international law firm. Headquartered in New York, Curtis has 19 offices and affiliates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Curtis represents a wide range of clients, including governments and state-owned companies, multinational corporations and financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, money managers, privately held businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information about Curtis, please visit www.curtis.com.