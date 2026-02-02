Curtis Boosts its Tax Capability with Appointment of Vimal Tilakapala to its London Office

Mr. Tilakapala advises on a broad range of corporate and international tax issues with particular specialisation in the tax aspects of UK and cross border finance transactions.

London – Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP is pleased to announce the appointment of Vimal Tilakapala as a partner to its London office, effective from January 12, 2026.

Mr. Tilakapala is a highly experienced tax lawyer and former partner and head of the UK tax practice at A&O Shearman in London. He is a CEDR accredited mediator, a Deputy Judge of the Upper Tribunal (Tax & Chancery Chamber) and sits as a Judge in the First Tier Tax Tribunal.

The appointment brings senior tax expertise to Curtis’ London office.

Mr. Tilakapala advises on a broad range of corporate and international tax issues with particular specialisation in the tax aspects of UK and cross border finance transactions including structured financing, regulatory capital, securitisation and the taxation of financial instruments as well as international tax disputes.

Marco Blanco, Curtis’ Global Tax Chair said “We are delighted to welcome Vimal, an eminent tax practitioner, to our market leading global tax team. London is a key jurisdiction for our international clients, who will benefit greatly from such an experienced UK tax lawyer on the team.”

Vimal Tilakapala commented “Joining Curtis – a U.S. headquartered firm with an exceptional client base and truly entrepreneurial culture – is new and exciting territory for me. I am looking forward to deepening its UK and international tax offering, working with its clients and collaborating with its outstanding tax team.”

About Curtis

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP is a leading international law firm. Headquartered in New York, Curtis has 19 offices and affiliates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Curtis represents a wide range of clients, including governments and state-owned companies, multinational corporations and financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, money managers, privately held businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information about Curtis, please visit www.curtis.com.