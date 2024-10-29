Curtis Boosts London Finance and Corporate Capability with Appointment of Partner Christopher Harrison

Recognized as a high-calibre financial services attorney, Mr. Harrison has been ranked as a top tier lawyer by legal directories, including Legal 500 UK, for Corporate M&A and Emerging Markets.

Curtis welcomes senior debt capital markets and finance attorney, Christopher Harrison, as a partner in its London corporate team.

Mr. Harrison brings over three decades of experience advising financial institutions, banks, equity/venture funds, corporations, private and government entities. His arrival boosts Curtis’ corporate and financial transactions offerings in the UK and European markets. His experience with global energy and mining operations complements the industry focus of the London team.

Mr. Harrison’s broad financial services experience spans complex capital markets and leveraged finance transactions across a variety of industries including, transportation, life sciences, energy and financial services. Prior to joining Curtis, he led the European finance and transaction practice at a global law firm, as well as its aviation finance practice. He is admitted in England & Wales.

As a veteran corporate and finance attorney, Mr. Harrison’s vast industry experience encompasses acquisitions, disposals and workouts; royalty financings, restructurings and sales of various distressed multi-national businesses. He also advises corporates, funds and bondholder groups on equity and debt capital market issuances and on effective implementation of capital.

In addition to his legal advisory practice, Mr. Harrison has extensive management experience and regularly advises Boards, CEOs, C-Suite executives and other stakeholders on a wide range of corporate, financial and regulatory issues. Mr. Harrison has served as a non-executive director to a number of businesses.

Recognized as a high-calibre financial services attorney, Mr. Harrison has been ranked as a top tier lawyer by legal directories, including Legal 500 UK, for Corporate M&A and Emerging Markets.

Mr. Harrison said “I am delighted to have joined the London office of Curtis. I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues to help further build out the international corporate and finance practice”.

Curtis head of corporate and London managing partner, Carl Ruggiero commented “Christopher comes to us with a deep background in financial services across geographies and jurisdictions. He will be an asset to our internationally oriented corporate practice and global client base.”

Mr. Harrison holds a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) from University of Bristol and LSF from College of Law, Guildford.

Mr. Harrison’s arrival is the second partner lateral hire in six months, following English Barrister Thomas Francis in May 2024. This reflects the firm’s focus on its London office, which expanded its footprint in London in August, with a move into new, larger space within the same building in Gresham Street in the City of London.