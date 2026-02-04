Curtis Expands into Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe with d’Ornano Association

Curtis worldwide Chairman, George Kahale III, said “We are pleased to welcome François to the Curtis family and look forward to expanding our activities in Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe through this new venture.”

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP is pleased to welcome François d’Ornano and his Legal Office based in Budapest to the Curtis family, expanding Curtis’ practice in CEE and SEE regions. The Budapest office will operate under the name Curtis d’Ornano Európai Közösségi Jogászi Iroda (“Curtis Budapest”).

Mr. d’Ornano will join Curtis Paris as a partner and also head up Curtis Budapest. He is an experienced corporate M&A attorney who brings 25 years of experience advising companies on their investments across CEE and SEE regions. Recognized by Chambers Global as a Foreign Expert in Hungary and also ranked for high end capability and expertise in CEE and SEE regions, Mr. d’Ornano is admitted to the bar in France and is notable for his breadth of sectoral experience, which spans real estate, hospitality, telecommunications, agrifood, automotive, and manufacturing. His clients are primarily large multinationals, for whom he has acted in major corporate transactions across the region.

Curtis worldwide Chairman, George Kahale III, said “We are pleased to welcome François to the Curtis family and look forward to expanding our activities in Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe through this new venture.”

Mr. d’Ornano said: “I am delighted to join Curtis, as it is a firm I have long admired for its international practice. I look forward to providing this new international platform to my longstanding clients and working with my Curtis partners to achieve success in CEE and SEE regions.”

The move follows the firm’s establishment of an office in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in November 2025.

