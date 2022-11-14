Data Reveals Deadliest Roads for Motorcyclists

It’s impossible to truly know why crashes occur on these roads in particular, but many factors may contribute.

One type of vehicle accident that is frequently handled by personal injury lawyers is motorcycle accidents. Motorcycles not only have a higher risk of crashing than other vehicles, but the injuries suffered from these crashes can be catastrophic. Without the protection of a car or truck, motorcyclists are subject to the direct impact of the crash. Even in a no-contact motorcycle accident, such as a rider who swerves to avoid something and crashes, injuries can be devastating or even fatal.cA recent analysis by the Bendinelli Law Firm, P.C. examined the deadliest roads in America for motorcyclists. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was analyzed between the years of 2016-2020. The study looked at the total number of fatal crashes per highway, the number of actual fatalities, and the percentage of all fatal vehicle crashes that involved a motorcycle.

Top 10 Deadly Roads for Motorcyclists

1. US-1 – Florida

136 Fatal Motorcycle Crashes

141 Fatalities

25 percent of all fatal crashes involve motorcycles

2. US-41 – Florida

91 Fatal Motorcycle Crashes

99 Fatalities

22 percent of all fatal crashes involve motorcycles

3. US-19 – Florida

76 Fatal Motorcycle Crashes

80 Fatalities

25 percent of all fatal crashes involve motorcycles

4. I-95 – Florida

63 Fatal Motorcycle Crashes

64 Fatalities

14 percent of all fatal crashes involve motorcycles

5. I-5 – California

52 Fatal Motorcycle Crashes

54 Fatalities

10 percent of all fatal crashes involve motorcycles

6. US-441 – Florida

47 Fatal Motorcycle Crashes

49 Fatalities

17 percent of all fatal crashes involve motorcycles

7. US-27 – Florida

45 Fatal Motorcycle Crashes

47 Fatalities

15 percent of all fatal crashes involve motorcycles

8. US-101 – California

44 Fatal Motorcycle Crashes

45 Fatalities

11 percent of all fatal crashes involve motorcycles

9. US-17 – Florida

42 Fatal Motorcycle Crashes

42 Fatalities

17 percent of all fatal crashes involve motorcycles

10. I-10 – Texas

41 Fatal Motorcycle Crashes

41 Fatalities

9 percent of all fatal crashes involve motorcycles

The full study includes the top 20 deadliest roads, which are mainly in Florida, Texas, and California, with one located in South Carolina.

Why Do Motorcycle Accidents Happen on These Roads?

It’s impossible to truly know why crashes occur on these roads in particular, but many factors may contribute. Florida has a lot of long roads along the water that are great for riding a motorcycle, so they draw in a lot of locals and tourists. However, tourists may not know these roads well, and may experience hazards, distractions, or speeds they aren’t used to. The weather in Florida is also unpredictable and can go from sunny to rainy very quickly. Inclement weather is a big factor in motorcycle crashes. Rain not only makes roads slippery, but also reduces visibility. Texas and California have similar appeal with long roads that are great for riding but can also lead to speeding.

The only thing that can be done is for motorcyclists and drivers to work at preventing these collisions. Motorcyclists can decrease their risk of injury by staying extremely vigilant, riding the speed limit, and staying as visible as possible to other vehicles on the road. Cars and trucks can take similar precautions by checking for motorcyclists in their blind spots. By sharing the road safely and using protective gear, motorcyclists and drivers can enjoy their rides and reduce collisions.