David Delrahim Appointed to Leadership St. Pete® 2025 Class, Deepening Shumaker’s Commitment to the Region

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Shumaker is proud to announce that Partner David Delrahim has been chosen as a member of the Leadership St. Pete® (LSP) 2025 Class. With the addition of Shumaker’s St. Petersburg office in February 2024, David’s participation in this program promises to deepen the firm’s commitment to the continued growth and prosperity of this great city.

One of the oldest leadership programs in the country, LSP aims to promote and enhance community stewardship by engaging members in the social, economic, and political issues facing St. Petersburg. David joins other local leaders to engage in leadership training, educational seminars, and a civic-engagement project, all with the goal of equipping participants with the skills and resources needed to shape the city’s future.

“We are thrilled that David has joined the 2025 Leadership St. Pete Class,” said Mindi Richter, St. Petersburg Managing Partner and LSP 2023 Class graduate. “With his keen eye for business and problem solving, as well as his history of community involvement in St. Pete, David will be a valuable addition to the program.”

Renowned for his multifaceted legal acumen, David stands as a prominent lawyer, skillfully navigating the complexities of business, real estate, and bankruptcy litigation. As a trusted advocate, he represents an extensive array of clients across diverse industries, serving as a general counsel for organizations spanning construction, manufacturing, medical services, real estate development, and hospitality. David is recognized for his unparalleled dedication to achieving favorable outcomes and upholding the legal integrity essential to his clients’ success.

“I am honored to have been selected to the Leadership St. Pete 2025 class alongside so many impressive leaders from our region,” David said. “With St. Petersburg continuing to grow at an exponential rate, I look forward to delving into the problems and opportunities facing the city and learning more about the community I call home.”

