David Delrahim Appointed to Prestigious Board by Chief Judge Shawn Crane

ST. PETERSBURG, FL— Shumaker Partner David Delrahim has been appointed to the Pinellas County Law Library Board of Trustees by Chief Judge Shawn Crane, with the appointment officially signed on May 1, 2025.

In this appointment, David will serve as a trustee for Pinellas County’s only public law library. The law library plays a critical role in supporting the legal community and pro se litigants and ensures continued access to vital legal resources for practitioners, judges, and the public.

“David’s deep legal experience, commitment to the profession, and longstanding service to the legal community make him an exceptional addition to the Board of Trustees,” said Mindi Richter, St. Petersburg Managing Partner at Shumaker. “We’re proud to see his leadership recognized through this appointment.”

Renowned for his multifaceted legal acumen, David is a prominent litigator who skillfully navigates complex matters in business, real estate, and bankruptcy litigation. He serves as general counsel to clients across a wide range of industries, including construction, manufacturing, medical services, real estate development, and hospitality.

David regularly advocates in federal, state, and bankruptcy courts, representing clients in high-stakes matters such as complex business litigation and collections, real estate and title disputes, partnership and shareholder disputes, and claims involving wrongful conduct by businesses. His practice is defined by his unwavering dedication to achieving favorable outcomes and upholding the legal integrity critical to his clients’ long-term success.

“I’m honored to be appointed to the Pinellas County Law Library Board of Trustees by Chief Judge Shawn Crane. The law library is an essential resource for our legal community, and I look forward to supporting its continued growth and accessibility. It’s a privilege to oversee this auspicious resource and provide stewardship of such a vital institution that serves both practitioners and the public,” said David.

With this judicial appointment, David continues his commitment to public service and legal excellence—supporting access to justice and legal education across Pinellas County.

