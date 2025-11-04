David F. Axelrod Named a Top Lawyer for Criminal Defense: White Collar by Columbus CEO Magazine

With more than 35 years of experience, David’s career includes service as both a special prosecutor and an assistant U.S. attorney.

COLUMBUS, OH — Shumaker Partner David F. Axelrod has been recognized as a Top Lawyer for Criminal Defense: White Collar by Columbus CEO magazine, a distinguished honor that reflects recognition from an attorney’s most qualified judges—their peers.

With more than 35 years of experience, David’s career includes service as both a special prosecutor and an assistant U.S. attorney. His practice focuses on civil and criminal tax disputes, health care fraud, financial and other white-collar crimes, public corruption and regulatory enforcement, and business litigation matters. David regularly counsels clients nationwide on issues involving the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), corporate compliance programs, internal investigations, the False Claims Act, and health care fraud.

“David’s recognition as a Top Lawyer reflects the respect he has earned across the legal community for his integrity, depth of experience, and dedication to achieving the best outcomes for his clients,” said Mike O’Callaghan, Shumaker Columbus Office Managing Partner. “We’re proud to see his outstanding work honored among the region’s best.”

Top Lawyers are selected through a rigorous peer-review process conducted by Professional Research Services (PRS), which surveys licensed attorneys throughout Central Ohio to identify the region’s most highly regarded legal professionals. This year’s list features 613 attorneys across 59 practice areas. David is one of only 14 attorneys selected in the area of white-collar defense.

“I am honored to be recognized among the top lawyers in Central Ohio. To be acknowledged by my peers is especially meaningful, as it reflects our shared commitment to excellence, integrity, and service,” David said.

Shumaker’s White Collar Defense & Investigations group leverages extensive experience as investigators, prosecutors, and litigators to craft effective strategies for corporations and individuals. The team handles internal and government investigations, builds global compliance programs, and defends clients in cases involving issues such as health care fraud, public corruption, and customs fraud.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.