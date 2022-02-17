Daytona Beach Truck Accident Lawyers Help You Recover

First of all, your personal injury lawyers will want to understand the severity of your injuries and to make sure you have adequate medical care.

The number of truck-related accidents in Florida has been rising steadily over the past decade. In 2019, the number of people killed in truck accidents was up 36% as compared to 2010. Meanwhile, the number of people injured almost doubled over the same period. One thing all these accidents have in common are the terrible consequences. If you’re involved in a two passenger car collision, you might escape with minor damage to your vehicle. When a semi or a tractor-trailer hits your car, you’ll probably have to deal with severe injuries and all the misery they entail. If it’s the first time this happens to you, you probably won’t know what to do next. Seasoned Florida truck accident lawyers will know what to do.

Whether you’re in Daytona Beach or anywhere else in the Sunshine State, you can schedule a free consultation with a lawyer for a free review of your case. Make sure to bring along your medical file, the police report and a written account of the accident.

First of all, your personal injury lawyers will want to understand the severity of your injuries and to make sure you have adequate medical care. If necessary, they will send you to an independent medical examiner for an assessment. Broken bones and lacerations are easy to diagnose, but there are other types of injuries that do not become apparent right away. Take, for instance, whiplash. Immediately after the accident, your neck might be a bit sore and you’ll tell yourself the pain will go away with a bit of rest. Unfortunately, six months after the accident you might still be incapacitated with pain. This is the type of injury you want documented right after the accident. If you wait for months before seeing the doctor, the insurance adjuster may claim your pain has nothing to do with the crash, so why should you get compensation?

That’s the main issue with truck accidents, getting the compensation you’re entitled to. To make sure of that, your lawyers will conduct an independent investigation into the crash to determine who is to blame for what happened to you.

If the truck driver was drunk or distracted, you can file a claim against their insurance. However, the mandatory personal injury protection insurance for commercial drivers is around $25,000. If you’ve sustained serious injuries, that kind of money won’t cover your losses.

Experienced truck accident lawyers always try to find out whether the trucking company bears any responsibility, as this would allow you to make a claim against their insurance, and that’s a 6-figure one. For instance, the trucking company can be held accountable if the driver lacked adequate training or if they failed to comply with federal road safety regulations. A commercial driver cannot work for more than 11 consecutive hours per shift. After that, they are required to get 10 hours of rest, to avoid driver fatigue. If a driver is exhausted and losses control of a 50,000 lbs truck, any passenger car in its path risks getting totaled.

If it turns out the company failed to monitor the driver’s activity or, even worse, encouraged them to ignore safety regulations, your lawyers can build a case against the trucking company and this is often the best way to get the compensation you need and deserve.