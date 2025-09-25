Deadly New Opioid Nitazene Found on Long Island

Authorities seized nitazene in Nassau County, marking first Northeast discovery.

A drug raid in Nassau County, Long Island last month led to the discovery of a substance far stronger than anything officials in the Northeast have come across before. Investigators confirmed that nitazene, a synthetic opioid, was found inside a Long Island home, marking the first known seizure of the drug in the region. The finding alarmed federal and local authorities because testing showed it was about one hundred times more powerful than fentanyl, which is already linked to tens of thousands of deaths each year.

The arrest tied to the raid involved a 34-year-old man from Hicksville, Long Island. Police said that along with nitazene, they seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, several devices believed to be explosive, and pounds of smokeless gunpowder. The suspect pleaded not guilty to a list of drug, weapons, and explosive charges and remains held without bail while his case moves forward.

Nitazene is not new. It was first developed in the 1950s by scientists exploring potential pain treatments. It was never approved for medical use, but decades later it has resurfaced in the illicit market. Officials say the compound exists in different forms, with varying strengths, but some strains are dozens of times more deadly than fentanyl. This makes it one of the most dangerous synthetic opioids currently in circulation.

Health experts point out that overdoses caused by nitazene may respond to reversal drugs like naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, but the strength of the opioid means several doses may be required to bring someone back. That possibility raises concerns for emergency workers and communities already stretched by the ongoing opioid crisis.

Investigators believe the nitazene pills seized in Long Island were either pressed locally using imported raw powder or smuggled in through existing narcotics routes tied to Mexican and Chinese networks. Law enforcement agencies across the country have warned about the rapid spread of synthetic opioids and how quickly new compounds appear. Each discovery adds another layer of difficulty to an epidemic that has already claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino of the Drug Enforcement Administration described the discovery as alarming, saying that his office had not come across nitazene anywhere in the Northeast until now. The DEA has tracked the drug in other parts of the United States, but this is the first confirmed appearance in this region. The fact that such a potent opioid surfaced in a residential home in Nassau County highlights how unpredictable the drug supply has become.

The seizure also shows the growing challenge of detecting and controlling synthetic drugs that can be made in small labs or imported in powder form. Unlike heroin, which comes from natural opium poppies, synthetic opioids can be produced almost anywhere, often in large quantities at low cost. Once pressed into pills or mixed into other drugs, they can move through communities undetected until overdoses reveal their presence.

Officials stressed that the Long Island case should serve as a warning. While fentanyl has become a known threat, nitazene represents a new stage in the ongoing crisis. The drug’s extreme potency means even a trace amount could be lethal. Its presence alongside other narcotics in the raid suggests it may already be entering local markets, whether intentionally or through contaminated supplies.

The opioid epidemic continues to evolve in dangerous ways, and the introduction of nitazene adds to the risk faced by people struggling with addiction, first responders, and the public at large. For now, the case in Nassau County stands as the first recorded evidence of this powerful opioid in the Northeast, and officials fear it may not be the last.

