Deadly Truck Accident Underscores Need for Driver Safety for All Drivers

Arizona’s roads rank as the 15th worst in the nation due to unacceptable conditions and poor bridge decks.

LAWeekly – On January 13, 2022, an Arizona woman died after a semi-truck collision on West 16th street. According to the Yuma Police Department, the woman was driving a Toyota FRS on West 16th Street. Upon turning left from 16th street on Gateway Drive, she collided with a Chevy Cruze in oncoming traffic.

The Toyota swerved into another lane and was unfortunately hit by a passing semi-truck. First responders arrived on the scene and pronounced the woman dead on the scene. The driver of the Chevy was taken to a local hospital with no major injuries.

Why truck accidents need to be handled differently

Truck accidents typically cause more damage than car accidents. Oftentimes, trucks carry cargo that can fall during collisions, which may cause additional damage to people, property, and other vehicles. Truck drivers need to drive with more care than regular commercial vehicles because they hold their wellbeing and the wellbeing of others at stake.

Truck drivers who find themselves in accidents are also entitled to a legal defense.

What to do if you’re involved in a truck accident

Arizona is one of the worst states in the country for drivers. You must seek a top truck accident firm in Yuma to help you seek compensation in these trying times. If you or someone you know suffers from an accident in Yuma or its surrounding areas, Schneider and Onofry, PC suggests doing the following:

Fasten your seatbelt before driving.

Remain calm after the collision.

Document the scene with your smartphone with photos, videos, audio recordings, and more.

Make sure you are not severely injured.

Check on the truck driver and share contact information.

Obtain their tag if they attempt to leave the scene.

If you are severely injured, seek medical care and law enforcement assistance.

Go to the hospital if medical care is needed.

Contact your health insurance provider.

Contact your auto insurance provider.

Find a legal professional in the State of Arizona.

Use our service to find a legal professional near you!

According to reports, Arizona’s drivers rank as the sixth-worst in the United States. Additionally, Arizona’s roads rank as the 15th worst in the nation due to unacceptable conditions and poor bridge decks.

Arizona drivers should seek legal counsel in the case of unfortunate accidents. We can help you seek the legal help you and your family may need in times of adversity. Browse our website today and find an attorney to represent your case and freedom!

Contact our leading online service today! Our top-ranked search engine is ready to find you an attorney who can bring you and your family the compensation you deserve. Life is precious and we are here to handle the curveballs it throws your way! Whether you or a loved one have suffered an injury due to a truck collision, our company is ready to find you someone who will fight for you and defend your case.