Dealing with Insurance Companies Following an Accident

While you might think that recovering from your accident is the most challenging part of being involved in any type of incident, dealing with insurance companies usually ends up being the worst part of the whole process for most people. A personal injury lawyer in Colorado can work with you to ensure you receive the support you need to deal with insurance companies and that they won’t take advantage of you in the future during your claim.

Contact a Personal Injury Lawyer in Colorado Before Your Insurance Company

We always encourage people in the Colorado area to keep our phone number to hand at all times when you are driving or working. If you find yourself in an accident, you’ll want to immediately contact a personal injury lawyer in Colorado instead of calling your insurance company first. We’ll be able to advise you about the questions you need to answer at the current time and how to protect yourself. Unfortunately, many insurance companies will take advantage of people who are not used to dealing with their tricks, which can leave you out of pocket in the future. Never admit an accident was your fault, and speak to a lawyer before going any further with the case.

Our team will be able to review all of the evidence you’ve gathered before going any further. We’ll calculate the amount you are due for your insurance claim and fight with you to ensure you aren’t taken advantage of. If it means that your case has to go to trial, we aren’t afraid to take this step if it means giving you the result you deserve. With many years of experience working against insurance companies, we know the stunts they often try to pull and how much they get away with. By equipping yourself with our professional knowledge, you can protect your future and your financial situation after an accident.

Preparing the Evidence Needed for Your Insurance Claim

One area that our team of personal injury lawyers in Colorado often sees people neglect after an accident is gathering together evidence for the claim. While this can often be tricky when you are in a state of shock, it’s important when you find yourself in an accident to ensure you gather all of the information you need from the other people involved. Call the police if you are in a car accident and ensure you get the police report. We also encourage you to write down your account of the event straight away after it happens, as smaller details can easily be forgotten a day or two later.

While there is always a lot going on during the time after an accident, you’ll want to make sure that you collect together all of the information you need and the receipts from anything you have to spend. Medical bills and car repairs will be critical for you to put in your insurance claim, and they’ll ensure that you have the backup to support the amount of money you are asking for. The more paperwork you can provide a personal injury lawyer in Colorado, the more they’ll be able to help you when fighting for the compensation you are entitled to.

Focusing on Your Recovery

We often see victims of accidents become so upset about dealing with insurance companies that they stop focusing on their recovery. If you’ve been injured in an accident, you need to give your mind and body the time it needs to heal. You shouldn’t be losing sleep over the insurance company and how they are speaking to you each time you deal with them. By passing this work and stress over to an experienced personal injury lawyer in Colorado, you can leave all of this stress behind. You need to focus on looking after yourself at this time, which you can’t do when you are worried about your finances and future. Our team will always have your best interests in mind and will be here to support your recovery. Take things nice and slowly and give yourself time to recover, and you’ll find that you are soon back to enjoying your usual quality of life.

A personal injury lawyer in Colorado will be used to dealing with tricky insurance companies, who will often be trying to give victims the minimum pay-out possible. If you find yourself in a difficult situation following an accident, make sure you contact our team as soon as possible. We recommend always calling a lawyer before you call your insurance company, as we can advise you about what to say to them and when. Contact us today for more information about how we can help you and to discuss any concerns you might have about dealing with insurance companies following a recent accident at home or at work.