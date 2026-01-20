December Appointments Bring Pierson Ferdinand’s 2025 Partner Intake to 80

Arrivals across Corporate and Litigation Departments bolster PierFerd’s fast-growing Partnership.

New York, NY – Pierson Ferdinand LLP (“PierFerd” or the “Firm”), one of the world’s fastest-growing law firms, welcomes three (3) new Partners in December across its Corporate and Litigation Departments.

A total of 80 Partners joined PierFerd across 2025 – a year marked by rapid and sustained growth for the Firm. The latest arrivals demonstrate PierFerd’s appeal to elite legal talent, drawn by the Firm’s mission to provide modern, technology-enhanced, client-centric legal services.

Robin Andrews joins in Palo Alto, California as a Partner in the Litigation Department, bringing nearly 20 years’ experience at the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), where he investigated and litigated a broad range of SEC cases and coordinated with parallel criminal matters. He represents broker-dealer firms, investment advisers, public companies, individual officers and directors, accountants, and auditors (among others) in matters involving the SEC, FINRA, Department of Justice, FBI, and other state and federal regulators. Robin also leverages his deep familiarity with investigations, federal securities laws, civil litigation, and trials to manage sensitive internal investigations, private securities actions, and other complex business disputes.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Robin was a Senior Trial Counsel at the SEC. For more than a decade, he has also taught trial practice as an Adjunct Professor at Loyola University Chicago School of Law and as a Faculty Instructor at the National Institute for Trial Advocacy. Robin earned a B.A., cum laude, from the University of Chicago and a J.D., cum laude, from Boston University School of Law. He is admitted to practice in California and Illinois.

Umar Farooq joins in New York, New York as a Partner in the Corporate Department, bringing over 17 years’ experience advising companies, founders, and investors in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and the U.K. on complex transactions including M&A, venture transactions, and private placements. He also counsels clients on strategic growth, commercial contracting, corporate governance, and provides outside general counsel support for growth-stage businesses.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Umar was the Founder & Principal Attorney of CounselX P.C. Previously, he served as Head of Legal at Al Rayan Investment, a Qatar Financial Centre (“QFC”)-regulated investment bank, where he led legal strategy across corporate development, cross-border acquisitions, and financial products throughout the Gulf region. Umar also practiced at Dentons in Doha, Qatar, advising major regional and global clients on corporate, finance, technology, and media matters. Umar earned a B.A., cum laude, from Georgia State University and a J.D., cum laude, from the University at Buffalo School of Law. He is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and New York.

Nancy E. Halpern, DVM joins in Princeton, New Jersey as a Partner in the Litigation Department, bringing nearly 15 years’ experience focusing on law related to animal welfare and the humane use of animals. Capitalizing on her prior experience in veterinary medicine, Nancy represents animal owners, animal-related businesses, veterinarians, biomedical research facilities, veterinarian pharmaceutical companies, farmers, and trade associations. She is also a seasoned intellectual property attorney, helping clients manage and protect their rights through due diligence, litigation, patent prosecution, and transactional work.

Prior to joining PierFerd, Nancy was a Partner of Fox Rothschild LLP. Previously, she was the Director of the Division of Animal Health at the New Jersey Department of Agriculture. Nancy earned a B.A., magna cum laude, from Duke University; a DVM from Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine; and a J.D., cum laude, from Seton Hall University School of Law. She is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia, New Jersey, and New York.

A total of three (3) Partners joined PierFerd in December, maintaining the Firm’s growth momentum and demonstrating the strength and appeal of its Partner-led, technology-driven model.

About PierFerd

Pierson Ferdinand LLP is an international law firm serving clients globally from 25+ markets. Its 270+ Partners practice in 90+ areas of law, including corporate, M&A, securities, employment and executive compensation, intellectual property, litigation, private clients & estates, and tax. Its Partners have a reputation for excellence, and have significant experience practicing in preeminent law firms, corporate legal departments, and government.

