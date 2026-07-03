Dementia Costs Reach Record $818 Billion Nationwide

New report finds dementia costs rising as families shoulder growing financial burdens.

A new report estimates that dementia costs the United States are about $818 billion in 2026, showing that the financial burden reaches far beyond hospital bills and nursing home expenses. Researchers found that many of the biggest losses come from unpaid family care, reduced quality of life, and income that disappears when people with dementia or their loved ones leave work to provide support. The study found that about 5.7 million Americans are living with dementia this year, and of those, roughly 5.1 million are age 65 or older. As the number of older adults continues to grow, experts expect dementia to affect more families and place greater pressure on healthcare services, caregivers, and public programs.

One of the largest parts of the estimated dementia costs comes from its impact on everyday life, both for patients and their families. Researchers placed the value of reduced quality of life for people living with dementia at about $320 billion. This estimate reflects the steady loss of memory, cognitive skills, independence, and the ability to complete daily tasks. Family caregivers also experience emotional and physical strain, leading to another $15 billion in quality-of-life losses.

The report also found that unpaid caregiving remains one of the biggest parts of dementia care. Around 5.2 million people spend time caring for relatives or friends with dementia without receiving payment. Together, they provide an estimated 6.8 billion hours of care during the year. Researchers placed the value of that unpaid work at $237 billion. Many caregivers are still employed or are in the busiest years of their careers, making it harder to balance jobs with caregiving duties.

Medical treatment and long-term care add another large expense. The report estimates those costs at $222 billion this year. Government insurance programs pay for most of that amount. Medicare and Medicaid cover about $154 billion, or roughly 70 percent of medical and long-term care spending. Families still pay about $46 billion from their own pockets for services and care that insurance does not fully cover. Lost income also adds to the financial strain. The study estimates that people living with dementia, along with family members who care for them, lose about $23 billion in wages each year. Some caregivers reduce their work hours, while others leave their jobs entirely to provide at-home care to their loved ones.

The project brings together information from several large national data sources, including health surveys and records from federal healthcare programs. The team also used computer models to estimate how future treatments, different care options, and policy changes could affect both spending and quality of life over time. Lead researcher Julie Zissimopoulos said providing updated annual estimates can help leaders decide where resources may be needed as the number of people living with dementia continues to rise.

New Alzheimer’s and dementia treatments have shown the ability to slow disease progression for some patients, preserving cognitive function. Blood tests approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can now help detect these diseases before symptoms become evident. At the same time, newer care programs are helping more people remain in their homes longer while giving family caregivers added support. Researchers believe better information about the true cost of dementia can help shape future decisions about healthcare, research funding, and support services.

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Hidden costs push United States dementia toll to historic high

The cost of dementia in the United States in 2026