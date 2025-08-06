Dentists Concerned After Delta Dental Acquisition

Wisconsin dentists raise concerns over business influence on patient care decisions.

A recent sale involving one of Wisconsin’s largest dental insurance companies has raised concerns among dentists across the state. Delta Dental of Wisconsin bought Cherry Tree Dental, a private dental practice based in Madison that operates more than 30 locations in several states. The deal has sparked questions about whether a business can fairly act as both a health care provider and the company that pays for those services. Many fear this kind of setup could hurt patients by shifting decisions away from care and toward profit.

The American Dental Association quickly issued a statement warning that these types of arrangements could create a conflict of interest. When the company that makes decisions about paying for care also owns the clinics where that care takes place, the fear is that patients might not be getting the treatment that’s best for them. Instead, they may be steered toward cheaper options that save the insurer money. That could be a problem if patients trust their dentist but don’t know that the larger company pulling the strings has a financial stake in the outcome.

Delta Dental has responded by saying it will keep a wall between its insurance business and the dental offices. According to the company’s legal officer, Cherry Tree Dental will have its own leadership and will continue to negotiate insurance contracts separately. Clinical decisions, they say, will stay between each dentist and their patient. Delta Dental claims its goal is to help more people in rural areas get access to care. Cherry Tree already operates offices in smaller cities like Wausau, Eau Claire, and La Crosse, which are places where many people struggle to find a local dentist.

Still, the announcement came as a surprise to many in the field. Leaders at the Wisconsin Dental Association said they had no warning before the sale happened. The group, which represents more than 3,000 dentists in the state, says the move could change how care is delivered, especially if decisions are influenced by what is best for the company, not for the patient. They are now calling for more oversight and safeguards to make sure the changes do not damage trust or reduce care options.

Wisconsin is one of the few states that does not require dental offices to be owned by a licensed dentist. That means businesses not run by dentists can own and operate clinics, which gives large insurance companies the chance to expand into direct care. While this setup is legal, many providers are uneasy about what it means for patients. They worry that dental offices might start operating more like factories, with a focus on efficiency and cost savings rather than patient relationships.

Some dentists see the sale as a sign that rules need to be updated. If corporate owners become more common, they say lawmakers may need to step in and make sure patient care isn’t harmed by business interests. Others are skeptical that any changes will come soon. In the meantime, they hope for more openness about how these companies will operate and what checks will be in place to protect patients.

For now, the dental community is watching closely. What happens with this deal may shape how care is delivered in the future. It may also push state leaders to think more about who should be allowed to own and control health care services. Many believe that dentists, not insurers or investors, should be the ones making those calls.

