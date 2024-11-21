Denver’s Philip Goldberg PC Lands on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Law Firms List For 2025

To determine the best law firms in the country for a particular year, Best Lawyers and U.S. News & World Report use a rigorous evaluation process.

One of Denver’s most sought-after family law firms, Philip Goldberg PC has just been ranked as one of the Best Law Firms in the United States by U.S. News & World Report for 2025. This recognition is yet another in a long line of accolades for the Denver law firm and a source of pride for Philip Goldberg.

U.S. News & World Report is a leading publication that is known for weighing in on the best organizations, products, and service providers in both the public and private sectors. It ranks entities in domains like news, education, health, money, travel, insurance, real estate, and more. In 2009, the company partnered with Best Lawyers, a publication that focuses exclusively on the nation’s legal sector, to produce the first annual list of “Best Law Firms.” On November 3rd, 2024, for its 15th edition (2025), the list picked Denver’s very own Philip Goldberg PC to join its ranks.

To determine the best law firms in the country for a particular year, Best Lawyers and U.S. News & World Report use a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys, and review of additional information provided by the law firms themselves. Eligible firms are also required to have at least one lawyer working for the firm who has been recognized in the previous edition of Best Lawyers. In the case of Philip Goldberg PC, that person is the eponymous founder himself. Rankings are published at both metropolitan and national levels with a tiered system determining where a law firm lands on the final list.

Denver divorce attorney Philip Goldberg reacted to his law firm’s inclusion in the 2023 Best Law Firms list by saying, “This is a huge victory for us. The Best Law Firms annual print publication reaches an audience of more than 30,000 general counsels and over 100,000 readers online. Such broad exposure, which is not only voluminous but also targeted at other legal professionals, is sure to get us more interest from local as well as national clients. We are also in awe of the fact that not only did the law firm meet the list’s stringent criteria but it also stood out amongst its high-performing peers. We are going to take this ranking as a validation of our efforts over the years in the Denver metro area. We are sure that our clients will be pleased with the distinction as they can rest assured that their family law case is being handled by the best in the industry.”

The full range of family law services offered by Philip Goldberg LLC includes annulment, common law marriage, divorce, divorce appeals, legal separation, military divorce, post-divorce, spousal maintenance or alimony, adoption, child custody, child support, grandparent rights, paternity, modification of child support, modification of custody, spousal support modification, contempt proceedings, post-nuptial agreements, and pre-nuptial agreements.

Philip Goldberg is a trial lawyer who focuses his practice on complex family law matters and has extensive experience in probate/estate litigation, real estate litigation, commercial litigation, and appellate practice. Over the years, he has also obtained numerous awards and recognitions including being rated as AV-Preeminent® by Martindale-Hubbell, which is the highest attorney rating available. He was also selected as a “Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer” by The National Trial Lawyers and received an Avvo 10.0 “Superb” rating, which is the highest Avvo rating.

On its website, the Denver family law firm provides some insight into what separates it from its competitors. Firstly, it limits its caseload to devote the team’s full attention and resources to each case. This discernment when picking clients also allows the firm to offer them a personal touch. The law firm also takes pride in requiring its attorneys to personally supervise every case-related task to ensure that there are no gaps in the legal representation. Philip Goldberg PC also uses the latest technology to allow clients to schedule appointments, e-sign documents, and make payments with 24/7 secure online access.